Scam alert: Social Security is not trying to take your benefits
The Federal Trade Commission continues to warn consumers about a new twist on the Social Security Administration (SSA) scam.
Check out this SSA imposter robocall, which says your benefits will end. (That’s not true, by the way.)
If you get a call like this, do not press 1. Instead, just hang up and remember:
• Your Social Security number is not about to be suspended.
• The real Social Security Administration will never call to threaten your benefits.
• The real SSA will never tell you to wire money, send cash, or put money on a gift card.
The Social Security Administration scam is the number one scam reported to the FTC right now. People filed nearly 73,000 reports about Social Security imposters in the first six months of 2019, with reported losses of $17 million. (You can explore the data about imposter scams and losses at ftc.gov/exploredata.)
So if you’re getting these calls, you’re not alone. Tell your friends and neighbors about this scam. Tell them to hang up the phone. And then to report it to the Federal Trade Commission.
- Cattle call: British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay came to Kingman for the beef
- MOHAVE 911
- 111-year-old railroad bridge over Colorado River burns in Parker
- Motorcycle operator sustains serious injuries in Monday collision
- Obituary
- Mohave County Assessor claims boyfriend charged in retaliation from Sheriff
- Kingman songsmith has been writing music for nearly 30 years
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- ‘Suspicious call’ leads to felony arrests
- MOHAVE 911
- Traffic Alert: Accident blocks lanes on Highway 93 at I-40
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Couple escaped during transport Monday, wanted in murder connection
- MOHAVE 911
- Cattle call: British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay came to Kingman for the beef
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Eyesore no more: Downtown building gets facelift
- ‘Suspicious call’ leads to felony arrests
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: