All-Town Yard Sale slated for Chloride
CHLORIDE – An All-Town Yard Sale will be held beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 in Chloride.
“With the cooler weather the friendly folks in historic Chloride pack their finest antiques, collectibles and other good stuff out to their own front yards,” a Chloride Chamber of Commerce news release noted.
Yard sale maps are available at the Mineshaft Market/Visitor Center, and a bake sale will be held at the corner of Tennessee and Second streets in the historic mining town.
A gunfight will be staged at “high noon” by the High Desert Drifters at the historical society’s Cyanide Springs.
Chloride, Arizona’s oldest silver mining camp, is 23 miles north of Kingman. From U.S. Highway 93 take State Route 125 four miles east to Chloride.
For more information contact the Chloride Chamber of Commerce at 530-604-8763, 1-800-578-3379 or chloridechamber@gmail.com.
- Census 2020: Colorado City and downtown Kingman will be hard to reach
- 111-year-old railroad bridge over Colorado River burns in Parker
- Motorcycle operator sustains serious injuries in Monday collision
- MOHAVE 911
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Assessor claims boyfriend charged in retaliation from Sheriff
- MOHAVE 911
- Kingman songsmith has been writing music for nearly 30 years
- Chamber announces Andy Award finalists
- Cattle call: British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay came to Kingman for the beef
- MOHAVE 911
- Traffic Alert: Accident blocks lanes on Highway 93 at I-40
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Couple escaped during transport Monday, wanted in murder connection
- MOHAVE 911
- Cattle call: British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay came to Kingman for the beef
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- ‘Suspicious call’ leads to felony arrests
- Eyesore no more: Downtown building gets facelift
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: