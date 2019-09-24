All-Town Yard Sale slated for Chloride

CHLORIDE – An All-Town Yard Sale will be held beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 in Chloride.

“With the cooler weather the friendly folks in historic Chloride pack their finest antiques, collectibles and other good stuff out to their own front yards,” a Chloride Chamber of Commerce news release noted.

Yard sale maps are available at the Mineshaft Market/Visitor Center, and a bake sale will be held at the corner of Tennessee and Second streets in the historic mining town.

A gunfight will be staged at “high noon” by the High Desert Drifters at the historical society’s Cyanide Springs.

Chloride, Arizona’s oldest silver mining camp, is 23 miles north of Kingman. From U.S. Highway 93 take State Route 125 four miles east to Chloride.

For more information contact the Chloride Chamber of Commerce at 530-604-8763, 1-800-578-3379 or chloridechamber@gmail.com.