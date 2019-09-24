Arizona Highways photography contest entries due Dec. 15
PHOENIX – Arizona Department of Transportation is looking for the next photographer to be featured in it’s Arizona Highways magazine.
The magazine invites photographers to participate in its 12th annual photography contest.
Submissions are due Dec. 15. Categories are landscape and macro photography. All photos must be taken in Arizona. Entries will be judged on composition, framing, light and “wow” factor.
First prize is an in-state photo workshop valued at $2,500. Second- and third-place winners will receive prize packages from Tempe Camera valued at $500 and $250, respectively. Winning images will be featured in Arizona Highways in September 2020.
To enter visit https://www.arizonahighways.com/photography/photo-contest.
Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation
