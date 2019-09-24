OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Sept. 25
Weather  63.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona Highways photography contest entries due Dec. 15

The annual Arizona Highways photography contest will feature landscape and macro photography. (Arizona Department of Transportation courtesy photo)

The annual Arizona Highways photography contest will feature landscape and macro photography. (Arizona Department of Transportation courtesy photo)

Originally Published: September 24, 2019 7:28 p.m.

PHOENIX – Arizona Department of Transportation is looking for the next photographer to be featured in it’s Arizona Highways magazine.

The magazine invites photographers to participate in its 12th annual photography contest.

Submissions are due Dec. 15. Categories are landscape and macro photography. All photos must be taken in Arizona. Entries will be judged on composition, framing, light and “wow” factor.

First prize is an in-state photo workshop valued at $2,500. Second- and third-place winners will receive prize packages from Tempe Camera valued at $500 and $250, respectively. Winning images will be featured in Arizona Highways in September 2020.

To enter visit https://www.arizonahighways.com/photography/photo-contest.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Amateurs, professionals invited to enter ADOT magazine photography contest
Student photography displayed
Photo contest winners to be featured in Arizona Wildlife Views
ADOT seeks copy of December 1930 issue of Arizona Highways
Carlos Elmer Photography Contest to be on display

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News