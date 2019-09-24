Community View | Think twice about fishing pond

Upon reading the Kingman Daily Miner article of 8/19/19 entitled “County Gets Seed Money For Kingman Fishing Pond,” I was left with many more questions than answers.

My first question is: Where is the water supposed to come from to fill and maintain the pond level?” The USGS report on our groundwater will not be released until April 2020, and one of the reasons for the USGS report is to know at what point Kingman could run out of our most precious resource, water, leaving us a ghost town.

Before anyone starts talking about using reclaimed water for this pond, according to sources at the City, in order to use reclaimed or treated effluent water for this pond, it would require a separate distribution system of pipes that does not exist in Kingman. Until that time, the pond would be created and maintained by using potable water.

If we wait to build this pond until a reclaimed water distribution system is in place, who would be on the hook financially to build that incredibly expensive water system?

We also need to get information as to the percentage of reclaimed water already being used to maintain our parks and the golf course. If these already existing properties are not using 100% reclaimed water they should be the first priority for any usage of reclaimed water.

It states in the article that the City of Kingman will have to pay to “maintain and operate the pond.” I’d love to know where the money for that endeavor will come from. Our City is already spread so thin financially that we can’t maintain our roads. How could we possibly find money to pay for the electricity to run the pumps and aerators, the chemicals to keep algae at bay, and for constant maintenance?

If any part of this project gets beyond the pipe-dream phase, the City will absolutely need to put this project up for a vote of the citizens. If the last election on Proposition 413 is any indication of how Kingmanites will vote, I believe it will be a resounding NO as to funding this project.

When Firefighter’s Park was built on Detroit Avenue behind the Kingman Middle School, it included a fishing pond with a bridge. That pond was later removed. I would like to know why. I’m sure the reasons for the removal of that pond would be the same reasons we should not build another.

County Manager Mike Hendrix states in the article that “a fishing pond in Kingman will offer an exciting amenity to visitors and residents of Mohave County.” I urge Mr. Hendrix, the members of our Board of Supervisors, and every City Council member to truly look to our future water needs and our available funds before we throw them all away on some unrealistic albeit “exciting” whim.