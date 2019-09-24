Expansion of Kingman’s Historic Overlay District enters the fold

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman zoning ordinance update yielded an interesting suggestion from Lisa Wise Consulting: expansion of the Historic Overlay District.

The City has been working with Lisa Wise Consulting, Inc. to review, evaluate, provide recommendations and update the ordinance that was implemented in the 1970s. In the process, the City’s Historic Overlay District found its way into the discussion.

According to Kingman’s current ordinance, the purpose of a Historic Overlay District is to promote the educational, cultural, economic and general welfare of the community and to ensure harmonious growth and development by encouraging the preservation and rehabilitation of historic districts.

Kingman’s Historic Overlay District is downtown, primarily between N. First Street and N. Fourth Street on Andy Devine Avenue. The district extends to include the Powerhouse Visitor Center.

“Your downtown has a lot more resources than just those three blocks,” explained architect Karl Eberhard. “So if that’s something that you wanted to preserve and protect and use as an economic vitality tool, you might want to think about enlarging that historic district to further areas out.”

Eberhard said there are also interesting residential properties in downtown Kingman. One course of action Lisa Wise Consulting took in Flagstaff could work for Kingman, too. Eberhard introduced landmark zones to those in attendance at the update workshop.

“That way individual properties can be designated as landmarks by the city, with the owner’s cooperation, obviously,” he said. “It was a nice way to bridge the gap between creating a full district but also being able to recognize individual buildings as important buildings.”

Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter called it an “interesting concept.” He said other communities have successfully integrated Historic Overlay Districts with form-based codes. Form-based code, which will be introduced with the zoning ordinance update, is a way of creating a certain look for specific areas of Kingman, such as downtown. The vice mayor believes form-based code and Historic Overlay Districts should be looked at holistically.

“There’s some synergy to be created between historic and form-based overlay that really creates a little village operating within your larger city,” Lingenfelter said. “It makes it a special, unique district. I’m all for that; it’s a good idea.”

Mayor Jen Miles said it’s a bit early in the update process to move forward with an expansion of Kingman’s Historic Overlay District. However, the matter could be revisited upon completion of the update, which could take as long as two years, the mayor said. Once a framework for the expansion is received, the City can decide if there’s merit in expanding its historic district.