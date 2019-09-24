Horizon Community Bank opens full-service Kingman branch

KINGMAN – Horizon Community Bank now has a full-service branch in Kingman at 4155 N. Stockton Hill Road.

“Horizon Community Bank is very excited about the growth opportunity in the Kingman market, and the establishment of this new branch reflects Horizon Community Bank’s commitment to providing highly personalized service to our customers where they live and work,” the bank wrote in a news release.

Horizon Community Bank provides customized financial services to industries such as health care, transportation, real estate, hospitality and technology, and general commercial and consumer services.

It now has branches in Kingman, Fort Mohave, Lake Havasu City, Mesa, Parker and Quartzsite. There are also loan offices in Goodyear and Phoenix.

Information provided by Horizon Community Bank