Horoscopes | Sept. 25, 2019

Birthdays: Catherine Zeta-Jones, 50; Will Smith, 51; Michael Douglas, 75; Barbara Walters, 90.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Participate in activities that will challenge you. Dealing with sensitive issues will help you resolve any obstacle that stands between you and what you want.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You are best to be clear about what you can and cannot do. Taking one step at a time will help you reach your target.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Anger is a waste of time. A friendly gesture will open up a window of opportunity with someone special.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Keep moving forward until you are satisfied with the results you get. If someone puts limits on your freedom, it’s time to reconsider your connection to this person.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Share your thoughts and feelings, and you will be offered a host of ideas that will help you expand your interests. Make a change because it will improve your life.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take part in something that excites you. A proper connection can be made with someone who will bring out a side of you that is vibrant, unique and ambitious.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Choose to be around people who encourage you to strive to reach your goals. Love and personal changes can be made.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You may be quick, but before you make a final decision about anything, you should take a timeout and consider the outcome. Rethink what others have said or promised, and make sure you can live without relying on anyone but yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Do the work yourself; if you count on others, you will be disappointed. An emotional situation will change the way you feel regarding your plans and how you proceed.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If someone upsets you, find a way to improve your day. The changes you make at home or to the way you live will give you the outlet you need to turn a negative into a positive.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take care of personal affairs promptly. Be specific about your needs and your expectations.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Do what’s expected of you, and keep moving forward. If someone complains or tries to pressure you into taking on responsibilities that don’t belong to you, be ready to counter with suggestions that free you of any additional obligations.