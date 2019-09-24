For the Luv of Paws to hold ‘Remember Me’ Thursday

KINGMAN – It is time to shine a light on orphan pets. For the Luv of Paws animal rescue and sanctuary will hold a candle-lighting ceremony for millions of pets who died homeless, and millions more who await adoption.

The seventh annual memorial is scheduled for 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 at Paws-itively Charming Thrift Shoppe, 204 N 4th St.

The guest speaker will be Kingston Mayor and dog lover Jen Miles, who will light the first candle.

“It is a little gathering,” said Cherie DaLynn on behalf of For the Luv of Paws. “Usually, up to 20 people. You can’t adopt that day; it’s a memorial. We will gather outside, light the candles, and listen to our speaker.”

For the Luv of Paws rescue and sanctuary is one of many organizations around the world to participate in the 7th Annual Remember Me Thursday candle-lighting ceremony.

“I’m not sure how much impact we have,” DaLynn said. “But we would like to encourage Kingman area residents to participate and to opt to adopt and reduce the millions of orphan pets euthanized each year.”

Volunteers will be on hand for the social hour, and refreshments will be served. There will be bandanas and treat bags for pets who attend.

To learn more about this global initiative visit https://remembermethursday.org/.