Mohave County aims to collaborate push for more tourism, longer stays

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Mohave County is embarking on a new approach to tourism that focuses on collaboration to not only draw more visitors to the county, but also to keep them here longer.

“I think right now the average tourist spends about two or three days here,” said Mohave County Economic Development Director Tami Ursenbach. “What can we do to have it be a whole week? Or what can we do to have them come back continually, once a year, twice a year or whatever?”

Ursenbach believes that a more collaborative approach by various entities within the region will help attract more tourism for everybody. She pointed out that Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City, Kingman, and other areas already have tourism directors, but there hasn’t been a lot of communication between those entities. So Ursenbach has started the Mohave County Regional Tourism movement which aims to help everyone get on the same page.

“The purpose of starting the group is so that we can start to support each other,” Ursenbach said. “… What is going on in one community we should be able to tap into another community or another organization or event to keep people here longer. So they are enjoying the county longer, they are spending more money, they are going to our restaurants, our hotels, our wineries.

“Wherever they are going to be, let’s get them to spend more time in the county and see what a great county we have. That is not going to happen unless we start working together.”

That includes tourism related groups and businesses in Lake Havasu City, Kingman, Bullhead City, and Oatman. But Ursenbach also wants to include the whole region in Mohave County Regional Tourism, including surrounding areas in California, Nevada, and Utah.

“Needles and Laughlin for sure, but we have had some interest from some groups out of Las Vegas, Mesquite, and Utah. I haven’t really reached out to Coconino County yet but I will in time,” Ursenbach said. “This really is kind of a different concept to not only talk regionally, but also talk multi-state. So it is a different concept, but really we feed off of each other. Especially in this area.”

As an example, Ursenbach said she has spoken with a tourism company that brings people from Las Vegas to the West Rim of the Grand Canyon for day trips.

“Instead of turning around and going right back to Vegas, I think we can probably get some of those tours to come here and maybe go to Bullhead City, Lake Havasu, or into Kingman for different events that we are holding,” she said. “Maybe we can get them to stay here for two to three days instead of just going to Grand Canyon West and back.”

Lake Havasu City brings in an estimated 850,000 visitors to the city annually, which directly employs more than 2,500 people according to Mayor Cal Sheehy. Those visitors contribute to $583 million in direct spending by tourists in the county as a whole, which brings in more than $51 million in state and local taxes. Although tourism in the city is already strong, Go Lake Havasu President and CEO Terence Concannon said taking a more broad approach makes sense.

“Lake Havasu is one of the biggest tourism economic drivers in the county if not the biggest, but we are not an island,” Concannon said. “Anybody who comes to Lake Havasu is of course going to enjoy all of the other areas in Mohave and La Paz County. So we wanted to get all of our tourism partners together. What we hope is that we can come up with itineraries, or we can come up with advertisements, or some sort of website or social media presence to advertise the county as a whole.”

Currently, the group is still in its infancy. Mohave County Regional Tourism held its first official meeting in July at the Nautical Beachfront Resort. Concannon and Go Lake Havasu were at that initial meeting, but attendance was reportedly a little bit sparse due to logistics and timing.

Ursebach said she expects a bigger crowd at the next meeting, which is scheduled for Oct. 23 in Bullhead City at the Chamber of Commerce conference room. The plan is for the meetings to rotate between the involved communities so each has an opportunity to showcase its area to the rest of the region. In addition to bringing together various visitors bureaus, Ursenbach said the group would like to hear from any and all tourism related businesses such as hotels, restaurants, backpacking companies and more.

“If there is any organizations that are interested they can either contact John (Pynakker) who is the (Bullhead City) Chamber of Commerce President, or they can contact me to find out details,” Ursenbach said. “I would love to invite them to come learn, and be part of what we are doing.”