Prep Cross Country: Lee Williams, Kingman compete at Four Corners Invitational

The Lady Vols took eighth out of 16 teams Saturday during the Four Corners Invitational in Flagstaff. (Daily Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: September 24, 2019 4:58 p.m.

KINGMAN – It is all about improvement in the sport of cross country.

Sometimes it doesn’t show up in the team’s overall finish, but individual progress is crucial to success down the road.

The Lee Williams High School cross country team proved that Saturday at Four Corners Invitational in Flagstaff as both squads took strides in the right direction.

“Everyone’s times were faster, which could be expected on a tenth of a mile shorter course, but some ran significantly faster than they did last season,” said Lee Williams head coach Joan Abraham. “Johnathan Allred, Cade Cantrell, Jacob Peterson, Hunter Serrano, Aden Weidner, Tiana Davis, Camber Robles, Elizabeth Strong and Rachel Strong all ran a minute or more faster than last year. Each runner has shown that they can push past the pain of running at such a high altitude and run faster.”

The Lady Vols finished eighth out of 16 teams and Alexis Hecker led the way in 47th at 23:06.3. Katalina Robinson was 51st (23:20), followed by Rachel Strong in 56th and Elizabeth Strong in 63rd.

For the Lady Bulldogs, Lily Smith took 70th and Tatum Rader finished in 91st.

The Vols, meanwhile, placed 14th out of 25 teams and the Bulldogs were 23rd.

Lee Williams junior Cade Cantrell ran an 18:45.1 for 66th, while Hunter Serrano was close behind in 68th at 18:49.2 and Jacob Peterson took 82nd at 19:13.6

Xavier Rodriguez led Kingman in 85th (19:19.6), while teammate Christian Yazzie ran a 19:35 for 92nd.

Lee Williams, Kingman and Kingman Academy are back in action at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Kingman Multi.

The Bulldogs and Vols then travel to Casa Grande Friday for the Desert Twilight meet.

“We are looking forward to Friday’s meet because we finally get to see what Elijah Davis can do for the team,” Abraham said. “He had to sit out the first half of the season due to being a transfer student. Friday will be his first cross country meet as a Volunteer. With the addition of him, our boys’ team will be much stronger.”

