Supervisors to interview communications director candidates

KINGMAN – A special Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting is called for 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

The supervisors will interview and discuss selected candidates for the Mohave County’s communication director position which involves talking to the press, communicating with the public, and managing the county’s social media.

“We have four candidates,” County Manager Mike Hendrix told The Daily Miner. “The supervisors will convene on Thursday morning and vote to have an executive session on the third floor. They will interview the candidates, some of them via phone.”

Once the interviews are completed, the board will reconvene downstairs and consider a few options.

“They can either select someone this Thursday,” Hendrix said, “or they can direct staff to negotiate further with the candidates. We want to find out what is their minimum salary requirement and when would they be able to start.”

Hendrix said he believes the four candidates are strong and the county will be able to fill the position soon.