Andy Devine Days has ‘something for everyone’

Locals, out-of-towners and visitors from other countries will flock to downtown Kingman this weekend for the annual Andy Devine Days Festival. There will be no shortage of food, fun, vendors and music for an event that Festival Chairman Josh Noble said promises to have something for everyone.

Attendance can be difficult to gauge, but Noble estimates that between 4,000 to 7,000 people typically attend the festival each year. In 2017, attendance was estimated at around 6,000 to 7,000.

“Gauged against the response to our Facebook event posting, we anticipate 2019 will be another well attended festival, potentially eclipsing 2017,” Noble said.

UniSource Energy Vender Row will open at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. Vendors will offer food, art and unique items until 8 p.m. Vender row reopens at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 and will remain open until 6 p.m. Lovers of the arts can head to Kingman Center for the Arts, 402 E. Beale St., to view the third installment of the 6x6 Route 66 Art Show from noon to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Fun zones, which will be free for those interested, will be scattered throughout the festival Friday and Saturday. Those zones will include the Dambar & Steakhouse mechanical bull, Hualapai Mountain Resort rock climbing wall, Kingman Regional Medical Center euro bungee station, laser tag, the Aetna Medicare Solutions trackless train and bounce houses.

Inflatable fun zone activities were limited at last year’s festival due to windy conditions. This year, however, activities that could be compromised by the wind will be relocated to areas with wind blocks in the event weather becomes an issue.

While free, participants will need to sign waivers and wear a festival wristband. Wristbands and information about the festival will be available at the information booth on vendor row. Friday’s zones will be open from 6 – 10 p.m., and Saturday’s from noon to 6 p.m.

The Andy Devine Days Parade is set to run from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. The parade will begin on Beale Street between First and Fifth streets before turning north on Oak Street and eventually west on Oak Street. Noble anticipates 70 to 80 parade entries by Saturday morning.

And what would Andy Devine Days be without live music? Attendees need not wonder, as live music is scheduled for both Friday and Saturday. Kyle Coulahan, Elvie Shane, Carvin Walls and Briana Payne Band will all perform starting at 7 p.m. Friday at Fourth and Beale streets. The first three artists are from Nashville, while the Briana Payne Band is from Kingman. The musicians will return for additional performances from 1 – 4 p.m. Saturday.

“We are so excited to bring Kingman bigger and better entertainment,” said Festival Coordinator Nick Bowers in a press release. “This big addition will give the Andy Devine Days Festival the push it needs and the experience locals want.”

Cars will take Fifth Street to Beale Street to line up for the Great West Customs Car Show set to start at noon Saturday. Registration is $20 per car, and forms are available at www.andydevinedaysfestival.com. Hot Wheels Drag Races will also take place during this time. The car show will close with an awards ceremony at 4:30 p.m.

The Tractor Supply Co. Human Strength Tractor Pull Competition will return this year, pitting five person teams against one another. Contestants will pull a two ton, 1949 John Deere Model D. The youth division will pull a tractor of lighter weight. The competition will take place at 2 p.m. on Beale Street between Third and Fourth streets.

“If there’s anyone sitting on the fence about attending, I’d just like to emphasize that there are so many things to do and so much of it is free,” Noble said. “Free parking, free admission, free street concert with Nashville artists, free fun zones, free spectating at the Tractor Supply Co. Tractor Pull Competition. Bringing a little pocket money to get a snow cone or a bite to eat isn’t a bad idea, but it’s not required.”

The Andy Devine Days Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo then begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, with gates opening at 3 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds. The rodeo continues at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. Gates will open at noon.



For more information, visit www.AndyDevineDaysFestival.com, or call the City of Kingman Visitor Center at 928-753-6106.