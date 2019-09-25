Erika Kemp selected as first Student Rotarian for 2019-2020 school year

KINGMAN – Erika Kemp, a senior at Lee Williams High School, has been selected as the first student Rotarian for the 2019-2020 school year.

According to a Kingman Rotary Club news release, Kemp was selected because of her dedication inside and outside the classroom. Kemp has been recognized on the Dean’s honor list and was also named the Andy Devine Days Student of the Year.



Outside the classroom, she devotes several hours a day to her school and Kingman community.

“She always challenges herself academically through her coursework in the Cambridge programs, as well as taking dual credit classes through Mohave Community College,” the news release stated.

At LWHS Kemp is involved in the band club, choir club, National Honor Society, American Sign Language club, Interact and Academic Decathlon. She is currently the senior class president.

Kemp devotes time to the community by volunteering with Thanksgiving and Christmas food boxes, Opportunity Village, and Operation Christmas Child and Matthew kits.

“If she’s not studying or volunteering, you will probably see her at the bowling alley rolling strikes in one her bowling leagues,” the news release noted.

Upon graduation, Erika will attend a college somewhere in Arizona to study biological or biomedical engineering.

Information provided by Kingman Rotary Club