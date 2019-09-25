Horoscopes | Sept. 27, 2019

Birthdays: Christina Milian, 38; Serena Williams, 38; Jim Caviezel, 51; Olivia Newton-John, 71.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A day trip, the pursuit of knowledge or taking time to get to know someone better will have an impact on your day as well as on a decision you have to make. Share your feelings.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take a break; visit a place that you find inspiring or rejuvenating. You can’t satisfy everyone, so please yourself.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You’ll attract a lot of attention with your charm, knowledge and positive attitude. Be frank about the way you feel.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): You can choose to get things done on time, or you can make a fuss and end up working late. Take better care of your possessions and your health.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You can be lively and fun to be with and still avoid being excessive. Make plans with someone who enjoys the same things you do, and you can split the costs.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Factor in emotions when dealing with others. Take the initiative to work in conjunction with others, but keep your finances separate.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): An adjustment to your living arrangements will help ease stress. Self-improvement should be your first concern.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A unique approach will attract interest and support from someone who has the influence to help you reach your goal. Don’t mix business with pleasure.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Focus on your own plans and how you intend to get ahead. A partnership with someone who shares your sentiments will help you accomplish your goals.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Wait to see what everyone else is going to do before you make a move. A joint venture isn’t likely to turn out as anticipated.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look over documents and consider what you have to work with before you take on a job that could be a conflict of interest. Concentrate on personal gains and self-improvement.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Share your insight, but don’t offer to do too much for people trying to push a heavy workload your way. Be explicit when asking for something or giving directions to avoid being blamed for being inconsistent or misleading.