OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Sept. 25
Weather  74.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Investigation into death of rapper Mac Miller results in Havasu man’s arrest

Rapper Mac Miller, who died of a drug overdose in 2018, is shown on stage. A Lake Havasu man has been arrested in connection with Miller’s death. (Photo by Nicolas Volcker, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/2niY0s3)

Rapper Mac Miller, who died of a drug overdose in 2018, is shown on stage. A Lake Havasu man has been arrested in connection with Miller’s death. (Photo by Nicolas Volcker, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/2niY0s3)

Today’s News-Herald
Originally Published: September 25, 2019 7:29 p.m.

photo

Ryan Reavis, 36, of Lake Havasu City, has been arrested in connection with the death of rapper Mac Miller. (Photo courtesy of Today’s News-Herald)

An investigation into the 2018 death of Los Angeles rapper Mac Miller has resulted in the arrest of a Lake Havasu City man.

The Lake Havasu City Police Department said Tuesday that detectives arrested 36-year-old Ryan Reavis Monday after they searched his home in the 1000 block of Barcelona Loop.

Miller, whose real name is Malcolm James Myers McCormick, 26, died of a drug overdose in the Los Angeles area in 2018. During a search, officers found a physician’s prescription pad, prescription pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, in addition to a 9mm pistol, two shotguns, a homemade firearm suppressor and large amounts of ammunition.

Police didn’t say how Reavis might be connected to Miller, who died in September 2018 from an accidental drug overdose due to a “mixed drug toxicity” of fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Reavis’ arrest follows recent charges against another man, Cameron James Pettit of Hollywood Hills, California, who is accused of supplying Miller with counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl. According to a NBC News report, Miller had asked to given Percocet, a prescribed painkiller containing oxycodone.

Reavis was booked into jail on charges of fraudulent schemes and artifices, possession of marijuana, possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, weapons misconduct by a prohibited possessor, and manufacture of a prohibited weapon. During his initial appearance, Reavis was held on a $50,000 cash-only bond and transferred to the custody of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

The search was conducted by detectives with the Lake Havasu City Police department’s special investigations unit, which is part of the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team. They assisted agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prosecutor: Prince thought he was taking common painkiller
Should drug dealers be charged with murder? States ponder
Deadly blue 'Mexican oxy' pills take toll on US Southwest
DEA arrests Arizona man for selling lethal fentanyl dose
Number of US overdose deaths appears to be falling

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News