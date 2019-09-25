Investigation into death of rapper Mac Miller results in Havasu man’s arrest

An investigation into the 2018 death of Los Angeles rapper Mac Miller has resulted in the arrest of a Lake Havasu City man.

The Lake Havasu City Police Department said Tuesday that detectives arrested 36-year-old Ryan Reavis Monday after they searched his home in the 1000 block of Barcelona Loop.

Miller, whose real name is Malcolm James Myers McCormick, 26, died of a drug overdose in the Los Angeles area in 2018. During a search, officers found a physician’s prescription pad, prescription pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, in addition to a 9mm pistol, two shotguns, a homemade firearm suppressor and large amounts of ammunition.

Police didn’t say how Reavis might be connected to Miller, who died in September 2018 from an accidental drug overdose due to a “mixed drug toxicity” of fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Reavis’ arrest follows recent charges against another man, Cameron James Pettit of Hollywood Hills, California, who is accused of supplying Miller with counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl. According to a NBC News report, Miller had asked to given Percocet, a prescribed painkiller containing oxycodone.

Reavis was booked into jail on charges of fraudulent schemes and artifices, possession of marijuana, possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, weapons misconduct by a prohibited possessor, and manufacture of a prohibited weapon. During his initial appearance, Reavis was held on a $50,000 cash-only bond and transferred to the custody of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.



The search was conducted by detectives with the Lake Havasu City Police department’s special investigations unit, which is part of the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team. They assisted agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.