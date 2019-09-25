Kingman sees ‘sizable’ increases in tourism numbers

KINGMAN – City Tourism Services Manager Josh Noble reported to the Economic Advisory Commission this week that Kingman is experiencing increases in its visitors when compared to the last fiscal year.

For reference, Kingman’s fiscal year runs from July through June. That means Kingman has two full months of the new fiscal year under its belt.

“Yearend figures for the fiscal year (2018-19), our visitation was up 44% year over year, 189,954 compared to 135,949 last year (2017-18),” Noble said. “So far, the first two months this year we’re tracking 49% over what we were doing last year.”

More buses and motor coaches have been coming through Kingman, too. The increase from the last fiscal year is substantial, up by 91%.



“In 2019 we had 1603 buses, and in Fiscal Year 2018 we had 838,” Noble said. “So far we’re tracking 17% up for the first two months this year.”

Gift shop sales are also up by 43% from the last fiscal year. That includes a 55% profit margin. Fiscal Year 2018-19 saw $272, 472 in sales compared to $190,310 in the prior fiscal year. Sales are currently up 17% in the first two months.

“You’ll notice that number is not quite as much up, 17% so far compared to the other two, but we’re still bringing full staffing on,” Noble explained. “When we get more staffing in that’s going to help us to better keep everything stocked.”

In general, visitor activity in Kingman experienced positive increases in the last year, and additional increases for the first two months of the current fiscal year. Noble cited four reasons for the increases. The first is increased attendance at trade shows throughout the last few years. By attending such events, City staff is able to build relationships with tour companies and promote Kingman.

Another reason Kingman has seen incremental increases in its tourism numbers over the last few years is the opening of the Hoover Dam bypass bridge in 2010.

“With the opening of the Hoover Dam bypass bridge, we knew we had an opportunity to kick in and let them know about the new route,” Noble said of networking with motor coach companies.

Then there’s the contributions and efforts of the Mohave Museum of Historic and Arts, which has catered to motor coach drivers and tours within the last few years.

“It’s really our partnership with the museum that has helped push things on,” Noble said.

The last component of the increase in traffic noted by Noble was the renovation of the Powerhouse Visitor Center’s front lobby that took place in 2017.

“With that, we added a lot more lighting, a lot more space for the gift shop, and displays and brochures,” Noble said. “It really increased the visitor experience.”