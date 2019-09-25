OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Sept. 25
Weather  74.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Local Republicans and Democrats talk impeachment

Steven Robinson, Mohave County Republican Party District 1 director, characterized the attempt to impeach U.S. President Donald Trump as a “witch hunt.” (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

Steven Robinson, Mohave County Republican Party District 1 director, characterized the attempt to impeach U.S. President Donald Trump as a “witch hunt.” (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: September 25, 2019 5:32 p.m.

KINGMAN – Local Republican leaders responded with cries of “witch hunt” and “absurd” when asked about efforts to impeach U.S. President Donald Trump.

A whistleblower complaint has prompted once-hesitant U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to announce Tuesday a formal and full push for impeachment by Congress.

The complaint pertains to a phone conversation Trump had in July with recently elected President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, after putting on hold U.S. military assistance to Ukraine. As the released transcript of the phone call shows, Trump pressed the Ukrainian leader to investigate Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden, Trump’s political rival and a front-runner for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020.

“It is a witch hunt from the very beginning, worse than the boy who cried wolf,” said Steven Robinson, Mohave County Republican County District 1 Director. Robinson saw the transcript Wednesday, and said the “quid pro quo” the Democrats are suggesting is simply not there.

“It was a very gracious conversation,” he added. “Democrats love to put words out of context. They are dishonest.”

Local Democrats begged to differ.

“We support the Speaker,” said Mary McCord Robison on behalf of the Mohave County Democratic Central Committee. “The impeachment is long overdue. County Democrats have been waiting for the Speaker to react. We stand right with her in terms of due diligence being done. It’s time.”

Hunter Biden worked in Ukraine from 2014 until this year, serving on the high-profile international board overseeing Burisma Holdings, a major Ukrainian natural gas producer. Republicans have portrayed his involvement in Ukraine at the time when Joe Biden was vice president as a conflict of interest in the context of Biden’s 2020 presidential bid. Joe Biden had lobbied Ukraine to fire a prosecutor who was soft on corruption.

“This is absurd,” said Dr. Laurence Schiff, president of the Conservative Republican Club of Kingman. “What should be investigated is Biden. This whole thing with Russia was ridiculous from the very beginning. I don’t see nothing wrong with this conversation and I’m not concerned.”

A pair of Arizona Democratic congressmen, Greg Stanton and Ruben Gallego, have joined the call for Trump’s impeachment. (See related story on page 12.)

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dems intensify calls for details of whistleblower complaint
Pelosi orders impeachment probe: ‘No one is above the law’
2 Arizona Democrats call for Trump’s impeachment
Column | Will ‘Ukraine-Gate’ imperil Biden’s bid?
Good luck, Old Joe

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News