Local Republicans and Democrats talk impeachment

KINGMAN – Local Republican leaders responded with cries of “witch hunt” and “absurd” when asked about efforts to impeach U.S. President Donald Trump.

A whistleblower complaint has prompted once-hesitant U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to announce Tuesday a formal and full push for impeachment by Congress.

The complaint pertains to a phone conversation Trump had in July with recently elected President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, after putting on hold U.S. military assistance to Ukraine. As the released transcript of the phone call shows, Trump pressed the Ukrainian leader to investigate Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden, Trump’s political rival and a front-runner for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020.

“It is a witch hunt from the very beginning, worse than the boy who cried wolf,” said Steven Robinson, Mohave County Republican County District 1 Director. Robinson saw the transcript Wednesday, and said the “quid pro quo” the Democrats are suggesting is simply not there.

“It was a very gracious conversation,” he added. “Democrats love to put words out of context. They are dishonest.”

Local Democrats begged to differ.

“We support the Speaker,” said Mary McCord Robison on behalf of the Mohave County Democratic Central Committee. “The impeachment is long overdue. County Democrats have been waiting for the Speaker to react. We stand right with her in terms of due diligence being done. It’s time.”

Hunter Biden worked in Ukraine from 2014 until this year, serving on the high-profile international board overseeing Burisma Holdings, a major Ukrainian natural gas producer. Republicans have portrayed his involvement in Ukraine at the time when Joe Biden was vice president as a conflict of interest in the context of Biden’s 2020 presidential bid. Joe Biden had lobbied Ukraine to fire a prosecutor who was soft on corruption.

“This is absurd,” said Dr. Laurence Schiff, president of the Conservative Republican Club of Kingman. “What should be investigated is Biden. This whole thing with Russia was ridiculous from the very beginning. I don’t see nothing wrong with this conversation and I’m not concerned.”

A pair of Arizona Democratic congressmen, Greg Stanton and Ruben Gallego, have joined the call for Trump’s impeachment. (See related story on page 12.)