Rants and Raves | Sept. 26, 2019

Progressive Democrats seek to censor Sinema – Senator Sinema threatened with censure by the progressives (regressives) in her own party because of her voting with the president on legislation to benefit our state and country rather than spending all her efforts trying to oust Trump. How dare she!

An animal shelter - on Burbank Street is a bad idea! The public doesn’t need the stench or noise of dogs howling and kids playing. Neither do the dogs, already in turmoil, need people, noise and traffic to startle them further.

Thank you KRMC - doctors and nurses of the hospital. My daughter (was hospitalized). It was a trying time for our family. God bless all of you; can’t name them all. Just know you are all in our prayers.

Joe Barone and the Olde School Band praise God and country and Donald Trump – I grew up believing in a God of love and compassion and a country founded on equality and the rule of law. Many people seem willing to follow false prophets, and those who disrespect our laws. They are misled.

Joe Barone and the Olde School Band believe in God and Country and Donald Trump – Vladamir Putin also has a rock song written honoring him. It is called “Guiding Star” and is played constantly in Russia. What a shame that “God and Country” are being used for political and personal gain right here in Kingman.

Recycling – The city, county and state have lost big time regarding recycling. I used to include the bins in my errands. I am unable to go to where they are monitored now. Can’t recycle. I had a lot. Now in the landfill.

Joe Barone and the Olde School Band believe in God and Country and Donald Trump – If we wanted a more conservative mayor we would have elected one. God, Trump, and country are three words that by their very nature should not be uttered in the same sentence.

Trump wants to outlaw flavored vape products – OK, six people have died from using flavored vaping products, so Trump seeks to ban them. Thirty-thousand were killed by guns last year, but they are still legal to own with no background checks. What a country.

UAW strike – UAW calls for strike at General Motors. What a joke! It should read: “All union workers strike against the UAW leaders.” You have ripped off these people for years and have finally gotten caught. How can anyone respect their leadership.

William C. “Bill” Porter – From humble beginnings to a learned and caring individual. Thank you, Bill Porter.

Michael Reagan column: Making schools less safe, California-style – I wish your father had been a little more strict with you, Michael. Rich kids like you always think they are the smartest.

Idle mines portend dark days for top US coal region – Didn’t Trump try to convince us that coal had a great future? We need someone in the White House who will tell us the truth.

Would an economic ‘Trump slump’ doom his re-election? – Are you kidding? Teflon Donald is the only person in this country that is perfect. Everyone else is fake.

A tribute to teachers – Unless you recognize what a difference teachers make in your kids’ lives, there will be fewer Americans choosing to be teachers. Then you will be stuck babysitting your own children. Don’t want that, do you?

Middle East War? – Saudi Arabia is ready to fight Iran down to the last American solider. Understand Iran has been preparing for war with America since 1979. No one on Earth can stand up to American military might so they have shown that they can and will destroy the oil fields to cause the West’s economy to collapse. Are we ready for a 1929 level depression.

Prison Chief: $59 million more needed to deal with ‘critical public safety crisis’ – All this means is that the corporations who run the private prisons don’t feel that they are making the ‘big bucks’ they thought they were going to make. Imagine that!

Trump says US locked and loaded in response to drone attacks – I chuckle to myself when I hear a five-time draft evader using a term like “locked and loaded.” Bill Clinton and Donald Trump – two peas in a pod.

Arizona Supreme Court: Business owners can refuse certain services to LGBTQ – Passing a law that allows discrimination against a certain group goes against the very heart of the Constitution. It is a shame that the Arizona court supports this. If you discriminate against any minority, you won’t see my money, guaranteed.

Prisons chief: $59 million more needed to deal with ‘critical public safety crisis’ – Instead of throwing more money at the problem, how about decreasing private prison’s profits, and decreasing inmate populations through innovative sentencings. I hate our money being squandered by inflating the top echelon salaries and perks while bleeding away money elsewhere.

Pat Buchanan column: “Locked and loaded” for war on Iran – Finally, I can somewhat agree with Pat Buchanan. We’ve supplied the Saudis with weapons and support forever. About time they fought their own battles. No more American troops to prop up dictatorial regimes in the Middle East.

At County Fair, You Should Have Faith – Loved this story. It brought back so many memories of long ago. This little girl gets my vote for whatever she ever runs for.

New Kavanaugh allegation – Dig deep! This story is unsubstantiated garbage. Hey New York Times lefties, Trump won. Get over it. You shot an empty gun, then threw the gun at him – all done from your fear Roe v. Wade will be overturned. Tantrum!

United Nations Day of Peace – Run from this like the plague. Note references to Climate Change; this nonsense has kids scared to death, believing we’re all going to die in 12 years. Some have pledged to have no children until everyone believes. Their loss.

Health hazard eyesore – So thankful that I don’t live near the corner of Devlin and Glen. Would like all the Mohave County officials to drive by and see if they would like to be a resident in that area. Total disgrace.

F-Bombs away – Beto’s a childish brat, getting attention with the F-word while swearing to take our guns. The latter has fellow Democrats swearing. I highly doubt Washington swore since he was known for not swearing. No doubt, LBJ had a toilet mouth.