Suspects arrested for alleged burglary of $8,000 in shelving
KINGMAN – Kingman Police Department officers arrested Richard Paul Wright, 51, and Michael James Lewis, 54, Tuesday, Sept. 24 on felony charges of burglary 3rd degree and possession of stolen property.
KPD investigated a burglary to a business in the 2600 block of Hualapai Mountain Road Tuesday morning. It was discovered that sometime during the previous night suspects had broken into a storage shed behind the business and removed over $8,000 in aluminum shelving.
Investigators were able to find Lewis at a recycling business on Andy Devine Avenue, where he was reportedly found to be in possession of some of the stolen shelving. Lewis was additionally charged with felony trafficking in stolen property.
Investigators later served a search warrant at a residence in the 3900 block of Ryan Avenue. Law enforcement says Wright was found at the location, along with the remainder of the stolen shelving, and arrested.
Both admitted involvement and were booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.
Information provided by the Kingman Police Department
- Census 2020: Colorado City and downtown Kingman will be hard to reach
- MOHAVE 911
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Assessor claims boyfriend charged in retaliation from Sheriff
- Kingman songsmith has been writing music for nearly 30 years
- MOHAVE 911
- Chamber announces Andy Award finalists
- Opportunities abound at Kingman Municipal Airport and Industrial Park
- Motorcycle operator sustains serious injuries in Monday collision
- Man found with bullet graze, head wounds after reported weapons offense
- MOHAVE 911
- Traffic Alert: Accident blocks lanes on Highway 93 at I-40
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Couple escaped during transport Monday, wanted in murder connection
- MOHAVE 911
- Cattle call: British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay came to Kingman for the beef
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- ‘Suspicious call’ leads to felony arrests
- Eyesore no more: Downtown building gets facelift
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: