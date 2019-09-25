OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Sept. 25
Weather  74.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Unemployment is rising in Mohave County?

Byron Love of Kingman, left, speaks to Phillip Rathbun, office manager of Trinity Services, during the Arizona@Work job fair Tuesday at the Mohave County Administration Building. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

Byron Love of Kingman, left, speaks to Phillip Rathbun, office manager of Trinity Services, during the Arizona@Work job fair Tuesday at the Mohave County Administration Building. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: September 25, 2019 5:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – There is a slight but unsettling increase in the unemployment rate for Mohave County, according to Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity.

In August, it was 6.5%. A year ago at that time it was 5.9%. That compares to a 5.0% rate in the state, and a 3.7% national rate. Is the local job market slowing down?

It is not easy to find someone at the county level to discuss the current situation and its origins.

Mohave County Economic Development Department Director Tami Ursenbach recommends contacting a local office of Arizona @ Work, the statewide workforce development network.

But at the Kingman Arizona@Work office, employees assist individuals but don’t want to talk numbers. They recommend contacting the state. Arizona @ Work local supervisor, Della Gray, was not able to comment on at press time. Another local agency, the Arizona Department of Economic Security, located 519 E Beale St., just offers child support services.

Is there anyone to monitor the unemployment rate in the City or the county level?

Connie Weber, Public Relations Director Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity, admits that knowledge of local officials is often anecdotal.

“We typically don’t do analysis of trends,” she told The Daily Miner.

So the state has numbers, and the county has anecdotes. But what is really going on?

“There is a large increase in the labor force,” explained Doug Walls, director of labor market information for the Office of Economic Opportunity. Which means that more people register for unemployment and seek jobs. “We observe the slight increase of the unemployment rate across the state, said Walls, but we still have a pretty strong employment growth. All major industry sectors added jobs. So over all, we continue to see employment gains in Mohave County and that is a steady trend for last 12 months.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mohave County unemployment rises to 6.1 percent
July's local unemployment rate unchanged
Mohave County unemployment dropped 0.3 percent in August
Mohave County unemployment rate dips slightly
County jobs increase by 700 in October

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News