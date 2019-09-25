Unemployment is rising in Mohave County?

KINGMAN – There is a slight but unsettling increase in the unemployment rate for Mohave County, according to Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity.

In August, it was 6.5%. A year ago at that time it was 5.9%. That compares to a 5.0% rate in the state, and a 3.7% national rate. Is the local job market slowing down?

It is not easy to find someone at the county level to discuss the current situation and its origins.

Mohave County Economic Development Department Director Tami Ursenbach recommends contacting a local office of Arizona @ Work, the statewide workforce development network.

But at the Kingman Arizona@Work office, employees assist individuals but don’t want to talk numbers. They recommend contacting the state. Arizona @ Work local supervisor, Della Gray, was not able to comment on at press time. Another local agency, the Arizona Department of Economic Security, located 519 E Beale St., just offers child support services.

Is there anyone to monitor the unemployment rate in the City or the county level?

Connie Weber, Public Relations Director Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity, admits that knowledge of local officials is often anecdotal.

“We typically don’t do analysis of trends,” she told The Daily Miner.

So the state has numbers, and the county has anecdotes. But what is really going on?

“There is a large increase in the labor force,” explained Doug Walls, director of labor market information for the Office of Economic Opportunity. Which means that more people register for unemployment and seek jobs. “We observe the slight increase of the unemployment rate across the state, said Walls, but we still have a pretty strong employment growth. All major industry sectors added jobs. So over all, we continue to see employment gains in Mohave County and that is a steady trend for last 12 months.”