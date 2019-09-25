OFFERS
WACOG hosts free mental health course

Western Arizona Council of Governments is offering a free eight-hour course for those interested in helping someone who is experiencing mental health issues. (Photo by Nik Shuliahin on Unsplash)

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: September 25, 2019 5:36 p.m.

KINGMAN – Western Arizona Council of Governments is hosting a mental health first aid training.

The training is an eight-hour course that will teach participants how to help someone who is developing a mental health problem or experiencing a mental health crisis.

The training helps people to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders.

The course will also talk about mental health first aid for older adults.

Melinda Kemp, WACOG benefits and volunteer coordinator, said they are looking for about 20 people to sign up and people can register until they’re at full enrollment.

People interested can register for the event up to Monday, Sept. 30, unless the class is full.

The training is 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 at the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office – Kingman, 600 E. Beale St.

To register contact, Cat Trobaugh at 928-377-4694.

