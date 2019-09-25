WACOG hosts free mental health course
KINGMAN – Western Arizona Council of Governments is hosting a mental health first aid training.
The training is an eight-hour course that will teach participants how to help someone who is developing a mental health problem or experiencing a mental health crisis.
The training helps people to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders.
The course will also talk about mental health first aid for older adults.
Melinda Kemp, WACOG benefits and volunteer coordinator, said they are looking for about 20 people to sign up and people can register until they’re at full enrollment.
People interested can register for the event up to Monday, Sept. 30, unless the class is full.
The training is 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 at the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office – Kingman, 600 E. Beale St.
To register contact, Cat Trobaugh at 928-377-4694.
- Census 2020: Colorado City and downtown Kingman will be hard to reach
- MOHAVE 911
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Assessor claims boyfriend charged in retaliation from Sheriff
- Kingman songsmith has been writing music for nearly 30 years
- MOHAVE 911
- Chamber announces Andy Award finalists
- Opportunities abound at Kingman Municipal Airport and Industrial Park
- Motorcycle operator sustains serious injuries in Monday collision
- Man found with bullet graze, head wounds after reported weapons offense
- MOHAVE 911
- Traffic Alert: Accident blocks lanes on Highway 93 at I-40
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Couple escaped during transport Monday, wanted in murder connection
- MOHAVE 911
- Cattle call: British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay came to Kingman for the beef
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- ‘Suspicious call’ leads to felony arrests
- Eyesore no more: Downtown building gets facelift
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: