OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Sept. 25
Weather  74.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

West Nile virus at record high in Arizona
Mosquito-borne disease leads to 16 deaths in Arizona

John Townsend, Maricopa County’s Vector Control Division manager, examines a sample of mosquitoes. While mosquitoes are often thought of as flying insects, they actually spend the first three stages of their life in water. (Photo by Sarah Donahue/Cronkite News)

John Townsend, Maricopa County’s Vector Control Division manager, examines a sample of mosquitoes. While mosquitoes are often thought of as flying insects, they actually spend the first three stages of their life in water. (Photo by Sarah Donahue/Cronkite News)

Tyaun Marshburn, Cronkite News
Originally Published: September 25, 2019 5:15 p.m.

PHOENIX – Spurred by a wet winter, cases of West Nile virus are at a record high in Arizona, with 156 cases and 16 deaths reported so far this year, state health reports show.

The Arizona Department of Health Services blames the wetter winter for bigger mosquito populations this year. Mosquitoes carry West Nile, which is the most prevalent mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States.

An ADHS report shows 156 confirmed and probable cases in Arizona, with all but 11 in Maricopa County. Last year, there were 27 cases and six deaths.

Kimberly Colson recalls being infected with the virus nearly a year ago, when she lived in Mesa.

“I was feeling funny. I was unable to focus,” Colson said. She kept vomiting and had a fever before medical professionals finally diagnosed her illness as West Nile.

Not all cases of West Nile are dangerous.

“West Nile disease can range from a mild disease to a very severe disease. Most people who get West Nile don’t show symptoms at all,” said Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, medical director for disease control at the Maricopa County Department of Public Health.

The AZDHS website says symptoms “can range from fever, headaches, and body aches, to more serious things like inflammation of the brain or spinal cord in rare cases.”

Colson still fears mosquitoes and takes precautions to keep them at bay.

Johnny Diloné, spokesman for the county Environmental Services Department, said the agency is fighting the spread of mosquitoes that carry the virus. One method is to spray pesticides in a specific area, called fogging; another is to set traps.

“Fogging is done not just during season, April through October, but all through the year,” Diloné said. “We deploy 850 traps in thousands of areas that have been identified as problem areas for mosquito breeding.”

State and Maricopa County health officials recommend people use insect repellent, wear light-colored long sleeves and pants when outside, and empty all water containers outside the home – no matter how small.

Diloné said people also can report information about mosquito breeding areas to Maricopa County’s Fight the Bite Program.

In Arizona, two types of the insect – Culex tarsalis and Culex quinquefasciatus – are the biggest carriers of West Nile. Experts say our mild winters have made the pest year-round residents. West Nile was first detected in Arizona in 2003, four years after it showed up in the U.S.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

More West Nile Virus cases being seen throughout Southwest
Maricopa County sees increase in cases of West Nile Virus
County prepares for West Nile
Threat of West Nile virus continues in Mohave County
Health officials brace for rough return of West Nile virus

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News