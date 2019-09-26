Beale Street Theater open auditions for ‘Disney’s Beauty and the Beast’
KINGMAN – It’s a tale as old as time, the story of a beauty and a beast.
Beale Street Theater’s next production is ‘Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.’ Auditions start at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30 and Tuesday, Oct. 1 at The Club for YOUth, 301 N. First St.
Sidney Valdez, play director, said the play will follow the storyline of the animated movie from 1991. She is looking to have a cast of more than 30 members and a crew of 15 members.
“We will be preforming at (Lee Williams High School) so our numbers need to stay fairly small. We are currently in need of an experienced set designer/stage manager and costume designer,” she said.
Projected performance dates are the first two weeks of December and rehearsals will be three days a week.
There is no preparation necessary for auditions. Children age 6 and under must have a parent also participating to be considered.
If anyone interested cannot make it to either of the dates, email Sidney at Sidney.naioby123@gmail.com.
