Board of Supervisors select candidate for communication director position

KINGMAN – It took over three hours for the Mohave County Board of Supervisors to interview the four candidates for the Mohave County Communication Director position on Thursday, Sept. 26.



After an executive session held behind closed doors, the supervisors re-convened for an open meeting, and voted to direct County Manager Mike Hendrix to open negotiation with the selected candidate, Dave Hawkins.

Hawkins is a locally-based journalist who has contributed to such papers as Las Vegas Review-Journal, Essex Live News, Mohave Valley Daily News, The Standard Newspaper and Bullhead City Bee.

“As someone who has experience in public relations and marketing, I recognize the importance of the position of the public information officer,” said Chairman Hildy Angius who represents District 2 and voted in favor of the negotiations, along with Supervisors Gary Watson of District 1, Jean Bishop of District 4, and Ron Gould of District 5.

Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3 was the only one who voted against the motion, which nonetheless carried.

“I don’t know how we can justify it to constituents,” Johnson told The Daily Miner, meaning another county salary. “The board itself doesn’t, but the county already has a public information employee, and we release only about 30 press releases monthly. Most of them don’t even pertain to the board, they are about health, taxes, and fires.”