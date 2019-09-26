Congratulations to this year’s Andy Awards winners

KINGMAN – Each year the community celebrates locals who make a difference through service to their neighbors and Kingman itself. Congratulations are once again in order now that Andy Awards results are finalized, and those exceptional individuals have been recognized for their contributions.

Young Professional of the Year: Jordan “Bree” Alter

Jordan “Bree” Alter began grooming the cocker spaniels in her family as a household duty. She graduated to providing grooming services for a pet shop she worked in while living in Wendover, Nevada. Wendover is an old racing town, and Bree decided to purchase her own horse. Out of necessity, she began to learn training techniques. From there, she signed on with Petco, and began more formal training as a professional pet groomer. She combined her skills, and brought them with her to Kingman. She began working locally at the “The Paw Spa.” The skills she acquired on her own, as well as the formal training and certification through American Kennel Club classes, set the foundation for her to open her own shop, “The Altered Dog,” in an area with few grooming options nearby. Bree is a certified AKC Canine Good Citizen Evaluator. The CGC is a general obedience certificate. She can use the certification as a starting point for service dog training. She is very well-versed in the laws and obligations regarding service animals, and is always willing to share that knowledge to ensure understanding from all parties. She is an advocate for responsible breeding, while also supporting shelter and adoptions. Bree has cultivated her skills as a groomer and trainer, and made her services accessible to a part of Kingman’s population, not only by her location, but also by providing her services at affordable prices. Her entrepreneurial spirit belies her youth. She has an incredible work ethic that extends beyond the services she provides, and into the work that has been necessary to get her shop up and running.

Most Improved Commercial Property: BLOOM Hair & Beauty Bar

BLOOM Hair & Beauty Bar opened its doors Feb. 18, 2019. Although Bloom may have just opened its doors earlier this year, its owner, Sabrina Joyce, has been in Kingman since 1983. She spent a short time away in Flagstaff, while going to cosmetology school, but moved back to Kingman once she graduated with her license. She has been a stylist in Kingman for 17 years now, and in that time, always wanted to open up a shop of her own. BLOOM has held a pet food drive benefiting the Mohave County Animal Shelter, a back-to-school drive where they gave away five backpacks filled with donated school supplies to winners of a coloring contest. They also showcase other local vendors within their doors; handmade soaps by Jenny Joy, leather earrings by Leah Phillips, and Myra bags by Paula Acton, to name a few. Sabrina, with the help of many others, was able to turn an empty, bland office space into a beautiful inviting atmosphere, one for Kingman to be proud of. Lots of hard work was put into making her dream a reality for all to enjoy. BLOOM is more than just a word; it’s a concept of life for Sabrina and her team. BLOOM is about growth, whether professionally or personally.



Organization of the Year: The Kingsmen

The Kingsmen is a non-profit organization whose mission statement is to give all the money they raise back to worthy charities in the community such as the Kingman Regional Medical Center Foundation, the Kingman Cancer Center Unit, and a scholarship fund for ranching and agricultural studies. They also actively promote Junior Rodeo. Moneys raised from the rodeo event this year were split between the Kingman Cancer Care Unit and the KRMC Catch It Early Program to provide free mammograms to uninsured or underinsured women. Checks for $2,800 were presented to each organization. Mission statement: The Kingsmen is a professional group of community-oriented men and women dedicated to preserving the Western heritage that stimulated the growth and identity of Kingman. The Kingsmen support civic and charitable initiatives to promote Kingman as a highly desirable city for area families and tourists.

Business of the Year: Diana’s Cellar Door Wine Bar

Diana Cauldon moved to Kingman from Lake Havasu City to become a business partner in the Montana Steakhouse and Bj’s Bar (now The Sundowner) where she was the general manager. In spite of a traumatic experience resulting in having facial reconstruction surgery, Diana continued to make Kingman her home. Her next role was a wine and spirit representative with Young’s market as well as a restaurant representative with Shamrock Foods. These two positions afforded her the opportunity to meet many of Kingman’s residents. She then became a local volunteer to support the Kingman community. In 2013, Diana rekindled her entrepreneurial spirit. Her friendship with Nancy and Scott, then-owners of The Cellar Door Bar, provided her an opportunity as she learned they wanted to retire and were seeking a buyer for their business. Nancy and Scott told Diana she would be the perfect person. Now a half-decade later, Diana continues to serve not only wine, but the community through her active business and volunteering activities.

Diana, from her earliest days in Kingman, volunteered for many local events including Andy Devine Days Rodeos where she worked in the VIP tents and at the 100 Club dinners. Diana cares about Kingman and is proactive in bringing other business owners to downtown Kingman through her Sunday events. Diana’s Cellar Door has become an integral part of the business community. Part of what makes Diana successful is that she works in cooperation and partnership with the other downtown merchants.



Student of the Year: Teagan Mosby

Teagan was born in Kingman and has always gone above and beyond what is expected of her, going out of her way to mentor and uplift fellow students. She attends Kingman Academy of Learning and has always been involved in many team sports as well as school extra-curricular activities. Teagan is a quality team player. Teachers look to her for help and dependability. She always follows through on her commitments and shows great leadership qualities. She is a pleasant person and is quietly efficient. Teagan has an incredible passion for education and learning. Teagan went to Boston as a “Future Physician of America” and she was voted “All American Cheerleader” at cheer camp this summer. She has recently once again become involved in mentoring first-grade classes and has a wonderful rapport with the young children.



Public Service Award: Kingman Police Department Chief Robert DeVries and Brennan Cassidy

For the past 13 years Chief DeVries (and his wife) have successfully coordinated the Walk Away from Drugs Event in Kingman, which continues to grow each year with approximately 1,600-plus participants last year. This event brings awareness and prevention to the community and is an outstanding family event. He speaks at many conferences around the state and because of his knowledge and devotion to this community, he was awarded Chief of the Year in 2017. He pushed for the Kingman Police Department to be the first in the state of Arizona to incorporate a Narcan program. Not only has this saved the lives of seven residents, it also keeps our officers safe in the event they become exposed to the deadly synthetic opioid, Fentanyl. In addition to the chief’s devotion and open-mindedness, he convinced his staff of the importance of the Kingman Harm Reduction Program, although it is an extremely controversial subject.



Brennan Cassidy has lived in Kingman for approximately 20 years. He grew up here, moved away in high school and then came back to raise his family. When Brennan moved back to Kingman approximately 10 years ago, he was hired by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office where he worked in the jail before becoming a deputy sheriff. Brennan has been a sworn officer for about eight years, and in that time has been promoted into the detective division where he has thrived. Detective Brennan Cassidy is currently the Sheriff’s Computer Forensics Examiner. Cassidy went to training associated with the Arizona Internet Crimes against Children Task Force in 2018 for targeting online ads. Over the past eight months, Cassidy has successfully identified online predators in the area, keeping the youth of Mohave County safe. Several of these individuals have already pleaded guilty, with one offender being sentenced to 31 years in prison for his crimes. Brennan is extremely knowledgeable in his role as a detective. He is selfless in his dedication and often works numerous hours into the night to accomplish his goals of completing investigations. His dedication to his job is outstanding and makes our community a much safer place to live.

Educator of the Year: John Hansen and Starr Jensen

John Hansen has lived in Kingman for six to eight years, and teaches a variety of online and face-to-face English courses at Mohave Community College. His is involved with the Articulation Task Force– English Department Representative; the Curriculum, Academic Standards, Assessment Committee. He is the English and communications representative for the Faculty Council, the Ovis Journal Editor, the lead adviser for Phi Theta Kappa and the lead faculty of the English Department. Hansen also volunteers with the PTK Club at the Three Square foodbank in Las Vegas, and sings Christmas carols and provides gift bags at the Desert Highlands Care Center in Kingman.



As an instructor he uncovers a love and passion for writing through his composition course. He is a fine example of a supportive, loving teacher that truly has the best interest of his students in mind. He loves teaching, he works hard at MCC, and is a fine example of an exemplary Kingman citizen.

Starr Jensen has been in the field of education for over 30 years and has a Master’s Degree in Special Education. She worked as a principal for years in Alaska and retired from the state of Alaska. She came to Mohave County and wanted to continue working with students. She was principal of Mount Tipton School before transferring to Black Mountain where she has been vice principal for the past seven years. Starr’s experience with at-risk student populations, her special education background, and her wealth of experience have proved invaluable to the Black Mountain community through four principals and too many staff changes to count. Starr is truly a service administrator whose compassion shines in everything she does. “Rock” Starr is probably a better first name for this dynamic, inspired leader. She could also be called the “Kid Whisperer.” She loves working with kids and it shows in every step she takes and every decision she makes.



Citizen of the Year: Jim Hinckley

Jim Hinckley is an outstanding member of the Kingman community who is passionate about sharing the history and features of the community and its connections to Route 66. He is a noted lecturer, and has given talks in Kingman and the local area, as well as in other communities and even Europe. He is a historian, tourism development consultant and CEO of the nonprofit Route 66 Crossroads organization. Jim has conducted numerous walking tours of Kingman’s Downtown Historic area to tourists and local residents as well. He has been responsible for coordinating with international tour groups from a variety of nations including Germany, the Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Japan, Denmark and many others. His Facebook Live webcasts, blog and podcasts have helped to attract new tourists from around the world, adding to the growth of tourism in Kingman. He continues to give lectures on tourism and Route 66, and in October will be doing another series of courses for Mohave Community College. Jim Hinckley is an outstanding citizen who is known internationally as a historian, author, lecturer and tourism development consultant. He has done a great deal of service through his passion and efforts to promote our community.

Lifetime Achiever: Dora Manley and KPD Chief Robert DeVries

Dora Manley has lived in Kingman for most of her life (over 50 years) and graduated from Kingman High School. She raised her children in Kingman and now helps raise her grandchildren. She has always been an active participant in all community-related activities. As a former owner of The Downtown Coffee House, Kingman Deli and Dora’s on Beale Street (three very successful businesses) in Kingman, she has been able to provide an avenue to give back to the community that she so richly loves. In 2004, Dora was the director of the very successful International Route 66 Festival. She had been approached to manage the event because the previous leadership teams had resigned from the position. Dora, as one to never let an event fail, grabbed the proverbial horns and directed the event. As a result of her efforts, the City of Kingman was able to put its best foot forward. There was an estimated 8,000 people in town over the weekend. Visitors from 32 states and 24 countries were present. An even bigger result was the amount of money generated for local businesses, restaurants, clubs and hotels which in turn generated money for the City of Kingman. Prior to this large event, Dora was always known for her dinners that were used as fundraising events. Her list of community service and the programs she assisted is long. Dora Manley exemplifies the term “community service.” Although she has “retired” from owning businesses, she continues to help by maintaining philosophies of not letting an event fail and recognizing the responsibility of giving back to her community first.



See entry above for Public Service Award: Kingman Police Department Chief Robert DeVries. Chamber Member of the Year: Kingman Regional Medical Center Chamber Ambassador of the Year: Keith Kintner

Information provided by the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce