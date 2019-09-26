OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Sept. 26
Dear Abby | Disabled man conceals HIV diagnosis from his parents

By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: September 26, 2019 6:09 p.m.

Dear Abby: I’m a man in my early 30s who was born with a moderately severe form of cerebral palsy. This disability has always been a major part of my life. As a child, I used a wheelchair and had several surgeries on my legs that were somewhat traumatic. However, through physical therapy and the encouragement of my parents, I was able to learn to do most things on my own, to the point that I got my own apartment, went to college and on to grad school. I support myself just fine.

The problem is, when I was 23 (10 years ago), I was diagnosed with HIV. It was contracted through sex during a time when I was depressed.

Healthwise, I’m doing great, but I have never told my parents. They are in their early 60s and have worked in fields of government where they encountered HIV decades ago. I don’t believe they have any current information about the disease and the effectiveness of treatment.

I’m constantly torn between a feeling that I should be raising awareness and destigmatizing HIV, and a fear that they aren’t going to understand. I’m not sick, I’m not dying, and my life is not ruined. I still feel like letting them know I’m HIV-positive would be a burden on them, especially after what I’ve faced with cerebral palsy. Should I tell them? And what’s the best approach? – Positively Positive

Dear Positive: If your parents are intelligent, they should have some idea that HIV treatment has improved over the decades. I suggest that you tell them about your status in as upbeat a manner as possible. Tell them you love them, that you are doing great, your meds are working well, but you thought they ought to know.

Dear Abby: I told a close girlfriend of mine I had bought my soon-to-be-born granddaughter a baby ring and plan on giving it to my daughter-in-law at the shower. A week later my friend texted me asking if she would be stepping on my toes if she bought the baby a little baby bracelet.

My baby ring would not be as special as I want it to be. Am I wrong in feeling this way? Is it appropriate for her to do that? I would appreciate your help. – Not Special in the Midwest

Dear Not Special: You must know that the ring would not be worn by your granddaughter because such an item could choke an infant (and the bracelet, too, for that matter). Discuss that gift with the child’s mother before giving it.

As to your friend’s idea of a bracelet, if she was trying to upstage you, she wouldn’t have told you about her idea. Let it go.

