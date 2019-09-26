Horoscopes | Sept. 27, 2019

Birthdays: Lola Kirke, 29; Anna Camp, 37; Tamara Taylor, 49; Meat Loaf, 72.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): When it comes time to decide, take baby steps. Question each and every move you want to make, and go over details with the people who will be affected by your decisions.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change will give you a different perspective on the possibilities that are within reach. Talk to someone you trust, or ask an expert for specific information.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep your emotions in check, your temper well-hidden and your charisma and friendly demeanor right out front for all to see. Mix business with pleasure, and you will be offered an exciting proposal.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Put your energy into something that interests you. A chance to do something unique will encourage you to make personal changes to the way you live or what you do for a living.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Consider the possibilities, and sign up to make the changes that will help you look, feel and offer your best. Using your knowledge, experience and skills to get what you want will lead to challenges with those who cannot keep up with you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take the plunge, and see what’s available. Taking a trip, getting together with people you have enjoyed spending time with in the past or signing up to learn something new will all encourage you to make positive changes.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Listen and show respect, but don’t let anyone put you down or use emotional manipulation to get you to do things you don’t want to do. Honesty is the best policy.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): How you help others will make a difference. Honesty and sincerity will draw genuine people to your side.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Protect your position. Distance yourself from people trying to lure you into a fast-cash scheme.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change at home will end up saving you money. Don’t make a snap decision regarding a contract or personal matter.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t feel the need to help or follow someone when you should be doing your own thing. It’s important not to put off something you want to pursue. Take the initiative, and you won’t be sorry.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep your plans simple. A change that includes someone you know you can trust is encouraged.