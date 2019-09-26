Joe Powskey named grand marshal for Andy Devine Days Parade
KINGMAN – Each year the Andy Devine Days Parade bestows the honor of grand marshal to one deserving individual, and this year’s festivities will be led by Hualapai Tribe member and Kingman resident Joe Powskey.
Powskey graduated from a Kingman High School in 1967. He studied in Santa Fe, New Mexico after receiving an art scholarship before continuing his studies in Los Angeles, California.
He later moved back to Kingman and worked as a wildlife ranger for the Hualapai Tribe and as a river runner. He also resided in Phoenix, and worked as a sign painter at Phoenix Indian School for seven years.
Powskey continued his work as a sign maker for three years upon returning to Kingman, in addition to being employed with the Bureau of Land Management for 33 years.
He continues to work part-time for Grand Canyon West and as an ambassador at the gift shop in the lodge at Peach Springs. Powskey has several pieces of art throughout Kingman, at Grand Canyon West and at the lodge in Peach Springs.
Joe has been married to his wife Florenda Powskey for 46 years, and the couple has three girls and one boy.
“The City of Kingman is honored to have Joe Powskey as this year’s grand marshal,” the City wrote in a press release.
The Andy Devine Days Parade is set to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. The parade currently has about 70 entries complete with youth organizations, horses, historic and custom vehicles, floats, performing units and more.
For more information, go to https://www.andydevinedaysfestival.com/.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
