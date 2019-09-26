OFFERS
Number of local employees increased by 2.7%

John Sameh, right, is looking for any type of work (maintenance, labor). He is currently taking a work experience training program at Arizona@Work. To his left – Mary Mendola, Workforce Program Supervisor at Mohave County Community Services Department and Arizona@Work for Mohave and La Paz counties. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: September 26, 2019 6:39 p.m.

KINGMAN – The number of employees on nonfarm payrolls in the Lake Havasu City-Kingman metropolitan area was 52,500 in May, which is a 2.7 % increase over the same period last year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“The job seekers market is changing,” said Mary Mendola, the Workforce Program supervisor at Mohave County Community Services Department. “Most people that are able to obtain and retain a job are already working. After the recession employers could pick and choose. They could say: ‘I want exactly this person with this set of skills.’ But now, they have to realize they need to train people. Because the people they want, those people are already working for someone else.”

She pointed to Pegasus Group Holdings, which recently opened a $3 billion solar-powered data storage center 15 miles west from Kingman in Golden Valley. The company offered a minimum of $18 per hour.

“They attracted people from other companies, people who are already working,” Mendola said. “That’s the new reality and, overall, good news for the county.”

There are few laid-off workers these days in Mohave County. People who don’t work were either terminated or struggle with consequences of previous opioid addiction.

“Even if they are clean now,” Mendola said, “their driver’s license can be suspended. They often can’t provide a birth certificate or a social security card.”

Last May, the Lake Havasu City-Kingman area reported 51,100 workers on non-farm payrolls. Overall, Arizona reported 2,919,000 people employed on nonfarm payrolls in May 2019. Statistics were compiled from reports from the civilian labor force and unemployment data, which rely heavily on household surveys.

The data comes from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Employment data is gleaned from a survey that measures nonfarm employment, hours and earnings by industry. The data is also based on payroll jobs and factors like where the firms are located.

