OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Sept. 27
Weather  60.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Prep Cross Country: Local squads compete at Kingman Multi

Christian Yazzie, right front, led the Bulldogs with a sixth-place finish Wednesday during the Kingman Multi. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

Christian Yazzie, right front, led the Bulldogs with a sixth-place finish Wednesday during the Kingman Multi. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: September 26, 2019 8:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams, Kingman and Kingman Academy high school cross country teams were back in action Wednesday at the Kingman Multi.

Christian Yazzie led the Bulldogs with a sixth-place finish (20:28), followed by Lee Williams’ Cade Cantrell in eighth (20.54) and Vols senior Hunter Serrano in 12th at 21.35.

Lee Williams had Jonathan Allred take 15th (21.43), while Kingman’s Xavier Rodriguez was 16th with a 21.54. Kingman Academy’s Tyler Davison took 31st.

Meanwhile, Alexis Hecker was the top Lady Vols finisher in third (24.51), followed by teammate Katalina Robinson in fifth at 25.51.

Lily Smith led the Lady Bulldogs in sixth (25.57), while Kingman Academy’s Sara Bredenkamp was close behind in seventh with a 26:35.

The Lady Vols swept the next four spots as Rachel Strong took eighth at 26:56, followed by Elizabeth Strong in ninth (26:57), Camber Robles in 10th (27:28) and Aubrey Damron in 11th.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prep Cross Country: Lady Vols take second, Vols finish seventh at Four Corners Invite
Prep Cross Country: Vols, Lady Vols finish 2nd at Lee Williams Multi
Prep Cross Country: Vols, Bulldogs, Tigers compete at KHS
Lee Williams dominates at boys cross country meet
Prep Cross Country: Lee Williams, Kingman compete at Four Corners Invitational

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News