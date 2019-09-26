Prep Cross Country: Local squads compete at Kingman Multi
KINGMAN – The Lee Williams, Kingman and Kingman Academy high school cross country teams were back in action Wednesday at the Kingman Multi.
Christian Yazzie led the Bulldogs with a sixth-place finish (20:28), followed by Lee Williams’ Cade Cantrell in eighth (20.54) and Vols senior Hunter Serrano in 12th at 21.35.
Lee Williams had Jonathan Allred take 15th (21.43), while Kingman’s Xavier Rodriguez was 16th with a 21.54. Kingman Academy’s Tyler Davison took 31st.
Meanwhile, Alexis Hecker was the top Lady Vols finisher in third (24.51), followed by teammate Katalina Robinson in fifth at 25.51.
Lily Smith led the Lady Bulldogs in sixth (25.57), while Kingman Academy’s Sara Bredenkamp was close behind in seventh with a 26:35.
The Lady Vols swept the next four spots as Rachel Strong took eighth at 26:56, followed by Elizabeth Strong in ninth (26:57), Camber Robles in 10th (27:28) and Aubrey Damron in 11th.
- Census 2020: Colorado City and downtown Kingman will be hard to reach
- MOHAVE 911
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Opportunities abound at Kingman Municipal Airport and Industrial Park
- Kingman songsmith has been writing music for nearly 30 years
- Chamber announces Andy Award finalists
- Andy Devine Days has ‘something for everyone’
- MOHAVE 911
- Man found with bullet graze, head wounds after reported weapons offense
- Parklets, pedlets could pave way for outdoor dining downtown
- MOHAVE 911
- Traffic Alert: Accident blocks lanes on Highway 93 at I-40
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Couple escaped during transport Monday, wanted in murder connection
- MOHAVE 911
- Cattle call: British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay came to Kingman for the beef
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- ‘Suspicious call’ leads to felony arrests
- Eyesore no more: Downtown building gets facelift
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: