Prep Cross Country: Local squads compete at Kingman Multi

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams, Kingman and Kingman Academy high school cross country teams were back in action Wednesday at the Kingman Multi.

Christian Yazzie led the Bulldogs with a sixth-place finish (20:28), followed by Lee Williams’ Cade Cantrell in eighth (20.54) and Vols senior Hunter Serrano in 12th at 21.35.

Lee Williams had Jonathan Allred take 15th (21.43), while Kingman’s Xavier Rodriguez was 16th with a 21.54. Kingman Academy’s Tyler Davison took 31st.

Meanwhile, Alexis Hecker was the top Lady Vols finisher in third (24.51), followed by teammate Katalina Robinson in fifth at 25.51.

Lily Smith led the Lady Bulldogs in sixth (25.57), while Kingman Academy’s Sara Bredenkamp was close behind in seventh with a 26:35.

The Lady Vols swept the next four spots as Rachel Strong took eighth at 26:56, followed by Elizabeth Strong in ninth (26:57), Camber Robles in 10th (27:28) and Aubrey Damron in 11th.