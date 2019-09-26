OFFERS
Fri, Sept. 27
Prep Football: Bulldogs ready to pounce on Paradise Honors

Malakai Bell and the Bulldogs hit the road Friday night for Paradise Honors. A win would match Kingman’s win total from the 2013 season. (Daily Miner file photo)

By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: September 26, 2019 8:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – A lot has changed for the Kingman High School football team.

A season ago the Bulldogs started off with three straight wins, but couldn’t find a way to continue the success down the stretch. That disappointment proved costly as athletes began to quit, but that isn’t the issue this year.

“I couldn’t be anymore happy with where we’re at, at this moment,” said Kingman High head coach Russ Stryker. “And the kids are still here – there is no discussion of anyone quitting. We have the same amount of kids on our roster as we did on the first day of school.”

While it’s still too early to tell how the rest of 2019 will unfold, the Bulldogs proved they can bounce back from a loss after knocking off American Leadership Academy – Ironwood last week at home.

Kingman (3-1) racked up 371 rushing yards in the 46-33 victory and plan to do more of the same Friday when the Bulldogs travel to Paradise Honors for a 7 p.m. contest.

“I think we’re going to overwhelm them and run the ball very effectively on them,” Stryker said. “It’s just whether we can stop them. If we get in a boat race, we’ll see what happens.”

The Panthers (1-3) are coming off a 44-18 road win at Window Rock where they rushed for 250 yards and two touchdowns.

Nathaniel Smith and Trey Herrmann accounted for 236 of those yards and the duo has racked up 555 yards of Paradise Honors’ 724 rushing yards.

However, it is mentioning that Herrmann splits time at quarterback with David Goita.

“They run a spread offense so they can run the ball,” Stryker said. “Either one of those quarterbacks are athletic – so they spread you way out and make you chase them around. That’s their M.O. And they throw a lot of screens and stuff like that.”

The Bulldogs, meanwhile, will lean on their rushing attack and Stryker is looking for one athlete to show up in this game.

“Malakai Bell is due and he can really run,” Stryker said. “He just didn’t get a lot of carries last week because we handed the ball off. He is another kid that can have 150 to 200 yards in game. And he throws really well – he’s just a very good athlete.”

