Prep Football: Bulldogs ready to pounce on Paradise Honors
KINGMAN – A lot has changed for the Kingman High School football team.
A season ago the Bulldogs started off with three straight wins, but couldn’t find a way to continue the success down the stretch. That disappointment proved costly as athletes began to quit, but that isn’t the issue this year.
“I couldn’t be anymore happy with where we’re at, at this moment,” said Kingman High head coach Russ Stryker. “And the kids are still here – there is no discussion of anyone quitting. We have the same amount of kids on our roster as we did on the first day of school.”
While it’s still too early to tell how the rest of 2019 will unfold, the Bulldogs proved they can bounce back from a loss after knocking off American Leadership Academy – Ironwood last week at home.
Kingman (3-1) racked up 371 rushing yards in the 46-33 victory and plan to do more of the same Friday when the Bulldogs travel to Paradise Honors for a 7 p.m. contest.
“I think we’re going to overwhelm them and run the ball very effectively on them,” Stryker said. “It’s just whether we can stop them. If we get in a boat race, we’ll see what happens.”
The Panthers (1-3) are coming off a 44-18 road win at Window Rock where they rushed for 250 yards and two touchdowns.
Nathaniel Smith and Trey Herrmann accounted for 236 of those yards and the duo has racked up 555 yards of Paradise Honors’ 724 rushing yards.
However, it is mentioning that Herrmann splits time at quarterback with David Goita.
“They run a spread offense so they can run the ball,” Stryker said. “Either one of those quarterbacks are athletic – so they spread you way out and make you chase them around. That’s their M.O. And they throw a lot of screens and stuff like that.”
The Bulldogs, meanwhile, will lean on their rushing attack and Stryker is looking for one athlete to show up in this game.
“Malakai Bell is due and he can really run,” Stryker said. “He just didn’t get a lot of carries last week because we handed the ball off. He is another kid that can have 150 to 200 yards in game. And he throws really well – he’s just a very good athlete.”
- Census 2020: Colorado City and downtown Kingman will be hard to reach
- MOHAVE 911
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Opportunities abound at Kingman Municipal Airport and Industrial Park
- Kingman songsmith has been writing music for nearly 30 years
- Chamber announces Andy Award finalists
- Andy Devine Days has ‘something for everyone’
- MOHAVE 911
- Man found with bullet graze, head wounds after reported weapons offense
- Parklets, pedlets could pave way for outdoor dining downtown
- MOHAVE 911
- Traffic Alert: Accident blocks lanes on Highway 93 at I-40
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Couple escaped during transport Monday, wanted in murder connection
- MOHAVE 911
- Cattle call: British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay came to Kingman for the beef
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- ‘Suspicious call’ leads to felony arrests
- Eyesore no more: Downtown building gets facelift
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: