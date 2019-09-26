Rapper’s death lands Havasu man in court

A Lake Havasu City man is scheduled to appear in court next Friday after a DEA investigation led to his arrest in connection with the death of Los Angeles rapper Mac Miller.

As national media organizations turn their attention toward Havasu, local law enforcement has been inundated with requests for information in the arrest of 36-year-old Ryan Reavis this week.

According to social media accounts appearing to belong to Reavis, he moved to Havasu in July from the Los Angeles area. A Linkedin account apparently associated with Reavis identifies him as an independent contractor who has operated in the home improvement industry since 2014. The account describes him as a sales representative who has worked in San Diego and Los Angeles.

Reavis is scheduled to appear in Lake Havasu City Justice Court on Oct. 4 for a preliminary hearing, but court officials say there is a chance that hearing could be vacated if necessary.

The Lake Havasu City Police Department could offer no comment on the circumstances of Reavis’ alleged involvement in Miller’s death. Attempts to contact DEA public Information officials in Los Angeles by phone were unsuccessful as of Wednesday afternoon.

Reavis remained in custody at Mohave County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon, under $50,000 bond. He has been charged with felony counts of fraud, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also was charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of prescription drugs.

Miller, 26, was reported deceased in his San Fernando Valley home last September in what was ruled by authorities to be an accidental overdrose by a combination of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol. Reavis’s arrest followed that of Los Angeles resident Cameron J. Petit, 23, who DEA investigators believe sold counterfeit opioid pills to Miller two days before his death.

Petit was arrested earlier this month in the course of the DEA’s investigation, with text messages exchanged by Miller and Petit expected to be used as evidence against him.

According to investigators, Miller asked Petit to sell oxycodone and other substances for him, but Petit gave Miller counterfeit oxycodone laced with fentanyl, which according to the DEA is a synthetic opioid 50 times more potent than heroin. Within hours of Miller’s death, Petit allegedly posted to Instagram, “Most likely I will die in jail.”

Reavis was arrested at about 9 a.m. Monday at his Barcelona Loop residence after Lake Havasu City Police officers served a search warrant at his home with the assistance of DEA agents and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. According to police, officers found a physician’s prescription pad, prescription pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Reavis’ residence when the warrant was served. Investigators also found two shotguns, a homemade firearm suppressor and large amounts of ammunition in his home, police said this week.

Neither Reavis nor Petit have been directly accused of causing Miller’s death. Law enforcement officials were unable to describe a connection, if one existed, between Petit and Reavis in the case as of Wednesday.

Miller’s lyrics included frank discussion of his depression and drug use, earning him fans among some of the biggest names in hip-hop.

A Pittsburgh native whose real name was Malcolm James Myers McCormick, Miller was also in a two-year relationship with singer Ariana Grande that ended earlier in 2018. After his death, she posted an affectionate video of him on her Instagram page and released a song, “Thank U Next,” that lovingly mentioned him.

Miller is among the musicians whose deaths have been linked in recent years to a national wave of opioid abuse.