OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Sept. 27
Weather  71.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Locals host welcome back celebration for local missionary

Dianne Smith (Photo courtesy of Dianne Smith)

Dianne Smith (Photo courtesy of Dianne Smith)

Originally Published: September 27, 2019 4:12 p.m.

KINGMAN – Carin Laughrey and Arizona Furniture Warehouse are hosting a fundraiser for Dianne Smith, a local missionary, who is returning to the country from a mission trip in Cambodia.

The fundraiser is from 2–4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29 at the Kingman Arizona Furniture Warehouse, 3857 E. Andy Devine Ave.

The fundraiser is to welcome Dianne on her return and thank her for serving those in desperate and hopeless situations. She will also share stories about her journey in Phnom Penh, while fighting to abolish human trafficking.

photo

Children injured from land mines - still live today outside the city in Cambodia. (Photo courtesy of Dianne Smith)

The event will have light snacks and beverages.

Attendees can enter a drawing for a recliner and other prizes. Tickets will be sold at the door and you must be present to win.

To RSVP, email chainbreakersintl@gmail.com. For more information on her journey, visit www.chainbreakersintl.blogspot.com.

Information provided by Arizona Furniture Warehouse

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Thank You Kingman Daily Miner and Erin Taylor
Singer organizes fundraiser to fund mission trip
Meet Your Neighbors: McCarthy found calling in missionary work
Mission Bank announces new board member
College Park Southern Baptist Church

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News