Locals host welcome back celebration for local missionary
KINGMAN – Carin Laughrey and Arizona Furniture Warehouse are hosting a fundraiser for Dianne Smith, a local missionary, who is returning to the country from a mission trip in Cambodia.
The fundraiser is from 2–4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29 at the Kingman Arizona Furniture Warehouse, 3857 E. Andy Devine Ave.
The fundraiser is to welcome Dianne on her return and thank her for serving those in desperate and hopeless situations. She will also share stories about her journey in Phnom Penh, while fighting to abolish human trafficking.
The event will have light snacks and beverages.
Attendees can enter a drawing for a recliner and other prizes. Tickets will be sold at the door and you must be present to win.
To RSVP, email chainbreakersintl@gmail.com. For more information on her journey, visit www.chainbreakersintl.blogspot.com.
Information provided by Arizona Furniture Warehouse
