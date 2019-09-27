OFFERS
Fri, Sept. 27
Mohave County Most Wanted | August 26, 2019

Originally Published: September 27, 2019 3:38 p.m.

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

photo

James Wselay Bruce Jr. (MCSO)

James Wselay Bruce Jr.

DOB: 04/20/1970 White Male 5-10 190 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown

Offense: Agg DUI – lic susp/rev for DUI, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 09/11/2019

photo

Gaylen Claire Johnson (MCSO)

Gaylen Claire Johnson

DOB: 05/07/1998 White Female 5-4 140 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Blonde

Offense: Unlaw use of means of transport, Class 6 Undesignated; crim trespass 1st Deg, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 09/24/2019

photo

Rachelle Leann Orvis (MCSO)

Rachelle Leann Orvis

DOB: 06/23/1979 White Female 5-6 115 pounds

Eyes: Hazel Hair: Blonde

Offense: Possession of drug paraphernalia (Meth), Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 09/16/2019

photo

Shawna Ranay Ricketts (MCSO)

Shawna Ranay Ricketts

DOB: 01/26/1987 White Female 5-5 135 pounds

Eyes: Hazel Hair: Blonde

Offense: Attempted failure to return rental property, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 09/16/2019

The following individuals have been apprehended:

photo

Mark Edward Lee (MCSO)

Mark Edward Lee

Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 09/16/2019 Capture: 09/24/2019

photo

Ramon Trevino Ortiz Jr. (MCSO)

Ramon Trevino Ortiz Jr.

Offense: Theft – control property, Class 6 Undesignated; theft of means of transp, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 02/01/2019 Capture: 09/23/2019

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department

