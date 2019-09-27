Mohave County Most Wanted | August 26, 2019
As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
James Wselay Bruce Jr.
DOB: 04/20/1970 White Male 5-10 190 pounds
Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown
Offense: Agg DUI – lic susp/rev for DUI, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 09/11/2019
Gaylen Claire Johnson
DOB: 05/07/1998 White Female 5-4 140 pounds
Eyes: Blue Hair: Blonde
Offense: Unlaw use of means of transport, Class 6 Undesignated; crim trespass 1st Deg, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 09/24/2019
Rachelle Leann Orvis
DOB: 06/23/1979 White Female 5-6 115 pounds
Eyes: Hazel Hair: Blonde
Offense: Possession of drug paraphernalia (Meth), Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 09/16/2019
Shawna Ranay Ricketts
DOB: 01/26/1987 White Female 5-5 135 pounds
Eyes: Hazel Hair: Blonde
Offense: Attempted failure to return rental property, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 09/16/2019
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Mark Edward Lee
Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 09/16/2019 Capture: 09/24/2019
Ramon Trevino Ortiz Jr.
Offense: Theft – control property, Class 6 Undesignated; theft of means of transp, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 02/01/2019 Capture: 09/23/2019
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
