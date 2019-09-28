OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Sept. 28
Weather  78.0° weather icon
Airway Avenue restrictions start Monday

Starting at 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30 the eastbound lane of Airway Avenue will be restricted due to underground utility work. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: September 28, 2019 5:33 p.m.

KINGMAN – Travel lane restrictions will be in place on Airway Avenue starting at 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30 until the end of the week.

Contractors will perform underground utility work related to the new Arizona Department of Economic Security building on Airway Avenue during nights throughout the week.

Starting at 8 p.m. Monday, the right travel, eastbound lane of Airway Avenue will be restricted. Complete lane shifts will occur during evening hours. Barring weather delays, the work is expected to last one week.

The contractors ask that motorists obey slower speed limits throughout the construction zone. There will also be lane restrictions and slower speeds on side streets as well.

Up-to-date street closures can be found on the City of Kingman’s engineering website page of interactive Maps through Geographic Information Systems (GIS) at https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/departments/engineering/gis.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

