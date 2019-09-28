Divine Devine | Kingman celebrates native son turned Hollywood star

Andy Devine in Kingman is like Robin Hood in the Sherwood Forest, or the Wizard of Oz in Oz. Omnipresent like the sun, desert, or cool air in the Hualapais, and therefore sometimes taken for granted.

The same can be said about Andy Devine Days, which are probably the best celebration of Andy’s personality – unpretentious, cozy and laid back – but at the same time, mind you, the biggest street festival in Kingman, a real fall staple. After all, the celebration originated as a birthday homecoming of the lovable movie star of the 1940s, ‘50s, and ‘60s, a true Kingman pioneer, locals agree.

“Homecoming plans include a parade, featuring Andy and his wife Dorothy, as well as pioneers of 50 years and more ago, and many sons and daughters of early Pioneers,” reported Mohave County Miner on Thursday, Oct. 1, 1970 before the first parade. “Andy Devine Avenue is a reminder to Kingmanites that Devine is a hometown boy.”

Devine died in 1977 after attending the event quite a few times, but his Days are still being celebrated each year – a big all-weekend community event with a parade, vendors, live entertainment, car show, a human-strength tractor pull contest, a rock climbing wall, euro bungee stations, mechanical bull rides, rodeo and arts.

“Andy Devine did a voiceover for Friar Tuck in the old Disney’s Robin Hood,” said Joshua Noble, tourism services manager at City of Kingman Visitor Center. “It always made me feel good about my hometown.”

Noble is in charge of this year’s 49th annual Andy Devine Days, which was bigger than ever. East Beale Street was closed from traffic and lined up with outdoor folding chairs, coolers, and people of all ages, from newborns to elders, for Saturday’s parade.

Bonnie and Rich Sahlin looked as if they have been coming to the event for years, all set and ready to watch their 14-year old daughter, Rachel, who was in the parade with Live Active Kingman mixed martial arts.

Photo Gallery 2019 Andy Devine Days Parade The 49th annual Andy Devine Days Parade Sept. 28, 2019.

“Oh no, we just moved here,” Bonnie laughs. “Originally from Wisconsin.”

“But we love the old-time feel,” Rich added, pointing around at marching bands and beautifully kept old cars, moving slowly up East Beale Street, briefly stopping in front of the podium where judges hold court.

Nicole Hoot was born in Kingman and was at the parade with her daughter, Brianna, to “honor the city and see everybody. “I remember the parades when I was in high school,” she said. “It’s great to just come out and enjoy, see everybody together.”

David Welch came with his grandchildren, Skyler and Glenn, who munched happily on candies that were being thrown from the passing parade vehicles. Mayor Jen Miles waved from her car, Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster presented his people, cars and dogs; local scouts marched with the flag.

“It’s our first time at the parade even though we are from here,” Welch said. “We have always wanted to do that. I think the kids were here once but they were too young to remember.”

Later, Skyler and Glenn’s mom told The Daily Miner that David was at the parade before, and it is clearly him who doesn’t remember.

Karl Kettelhut sits in front of his store, Kettelhut's Antiques, having a strategic view of the parade. “Karl’s chair,” informs the note pinned to the back of his elegant armchair, apparently a collectible.

“This way,” explained Kettelhut, who witnessed many Andy Devine parades and learned from the experience, “if I find a little kid sitting in my chair, I just say: ‘Excuse me, is your name Karl?’”

Marshall Trefrey looks like if he could play alongside John Wayne and Andy Devine in a Western movie.

“I’ve been coming here for six, seven years now,” he said. “I always wear my Western gear when I go to Oatman or come here downtown. I’m actually a California refugee. I would never go back.”

Next year, Kingman will celebrate the event for the 50th time.

“Actually, it should be the 50th this year, but one parade didn’t take place,” Noble said. He said he was happy with this year’s turnout.

“Last night a lot of people were here enjoying music,” said vendor coordinator Nick Bowers. “The energy was great. Today [Saturday, Sept. 28] was a bit windy but we got a lot of people at the parade, a lot of kids.”

Since 1985, Andy Devine Days take place not at the beginning of October, for Andy’s birthday, but a week earlier, in September, to include rodeo that became part of the event. The festival element was added only a few years ago, too.

“To me it’s like a big reunion,” said Jeri Wolsey, assistant superintendent at Kingman Unified School District. “Some of us haven’t seen each other for a year. I love seeing the community together.”