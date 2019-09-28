Fire restrictions lifted on state lands
PHOENIX – Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management lifted fire restrictions for state-owned and managed lands across Arizona due to recent moisture and cooler temperatures.
The agency lifted Stage I restrictions Friday in Gila, La Paz, Maricopa and Yuma counties, and Mohave south of the Colorado River.
“Stage I fire restrictions went into effect in June, but lingering dry conditions, an abundance of grass statewide, and a scarce monsoon season forced the agency to keep restrictions in place longer than normal,” said the Arizona Game and Fish Department press release.
During an average year, restrictions are typically lifted after the monsoon arrives in mid-July. Those storms bring widespread moisture, help decrease temperatures, and increase humidity. All of those elements are necessary to reduce fire activity.
Even though restrictions have been lifted, the public is asked to be "fire safe" when outdoors. Never leave a campfire unattended. Always be sure it is out and cool to the touch before leaving.
If towing a vehicle or trailer, ensure tow chains are secure and never dragging. Never burn on windy days, and have water nearby if using any type of equipment that throws sparks. Target shooting and fireworks are not allowed on state trust lands.
Information provided by Arizona Game and Fish Department
- Census 2020: Colorado City and downtown Kingman will be hard to reach
- MOHAVE 911
- Opportunities abound at Kingman Municipal Airport and Industrial Park
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Andy Devine Days has ‘something for everyone’
- Kingman residents arrested on drug, child abuse charges
- Investigation into death of rapper Mac Miller results in Havasu man’s arrest
- Congratulations to this year’s Andy Awards winners
- Parklets, pedlets could pave way for outdoor dining downtown
- Hanna Glenn takes other people’s trash and makes it beautiful
- MOHAVE 911
- Traffic Alert: Accident blocks lanes on Highway 93 at I-40
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- MOHAVE 911
- Cattle call: British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay came to Kingman for the beef
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- ‘Suspicious call’ leads to felony arrests
- Eyesore no more: Downtown building gets facelift
- Speed, inattentiveness factors in Thursday’s Coyote Pass crash
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: