OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Sept. 28
Weather  78.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Fire restrictions lifted on state lands

Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management lifted fire restrictions for state-owned and managed lands across Arizona due to recent moisture and cooler temperatures. (Arizona Game and Fish Department photo)

Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management lifted fire restrictions for state-owned and managed lands across Arizona due to recent moisture and cooler temperatures. (Arizona Game and Fish Department photo)

Originally Published: September 28, 2019 5:36 p.m.

PHOENIX – Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management lifted fire restrictions for state-owned and managed lands across Arizona due to recent moisture and cooler temperatures.

The agency lifted Stage I restrictions Friday in Gila, La Paz, Maricopa and Yuma counties, and Mohave south of the Colorado River.

“Stage I fire restrictions went into effect in June, but lingering dry conditions, an abundance of grass statewide, and a scarce monsoon season forced the agency to keep restrictions in place longer than normal,” said the Arizona Game and Fish Department press release.

During an average year, restrictions are typically lifted after the monsoon arrives in mid-July. Those storms bring widespread moisture, help decrease temperatures, and increase humidity. All of those elements are necessary to reduce fire activity.

Even though restrictions have been lifted, the public is asked to be "fire safe" when outdoors. Never leave a campfire unattended. Always be sure it is out and cool to the touch before leaving.

If towing a vehicle or trailer, ensure tow chains are secure and never dragging. Never burn on windy days, and have water nearby if using any type of equipment that throws sparks. Target shooting and fireworks are not allowed on state trust lands.

Information provided by Arizona Game and Fish Department

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mohave County fire restrictions still in place
Fire ban lifted in Colorado River District
Wildfire risk prompts upgraded restrictions
Fewer Arizona wildfires in 2018 and big drop in acres burned
BLM lifts fire restrictions in Phoenix, Colorado River districts

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News