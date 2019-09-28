Fire restrictions lifted on state lands

PHOENIX – Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management lifted fire restrictions for state-owned and managed lands across Arizona due to recent moisture and cooler temperatures.

The agency lifted Stage I restrictions Friday in Gila, La Paz, Maricopa and Yuma counties, and Mohave south of the Colorado River.

“Stage I fire restrictions went into effect in June, but lingering dry conditions, an abundance of grass statewide, and a scarce monsoon season forced the agency to keep restrictions in place longer than normal,” said the Arizona Game and Fish Department press release.

During an average year, restrictions are typically lifted after the monsoon arrives in mid-July. Those storms bring widespread moisture, help decrease temperatures, and increase humidity. All of those elements are necessary to reduce fire activity.

Even though restrictions have been lifted, the public is asked to be "fire safe" when outdoors. Never leave a campfire unattended. Always be sure it is out and cool to the touch before leaving.

If towing a vehicle or trailer, ensure tow chains are secure and never dragging. Never burn on windy days, and have water nearby if using any type of equipment that throws sparks. Target shooting and fireworks are not allowed on state trust lands.

Information provided by Arizona Game and Fish Department