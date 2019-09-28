OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Sept. 28
Weather  78.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Gourds fall victim to vandal at Kingman Community Garden

This heirloom zucca gourd was smashed when someone vandalized the Dig it Kingman Community Garden this month. (Dig it Kingman Community Garden courtesy photo)

This heirloom zucca gourd was smashed when someone vandalized the Dig it Kingman Community Garden this month. (Dig it Kingman Community Garden courtesy photo)

Originally Published: September 28, 2019 5:45 p.m.

KINGMAN – Maybe they could use a scarecrow?

A dozen or more heirloom pumpkins and gourds met a premature demise last week during a raid on the Dig it Kingman Community Garden.

Garden officials report that numerous pumpkins and gourds were smashed along the back fence of the garden. Also, three zucca gourds were stolen, and one was found smashed in nearby Cecil Park.

“The sad part of this is that we were growing these heirloom plants to save the precious seeds to share at an Heirloom Seeds Workshop,” a community garden news release noted. The workshop, held in cooperation with the Master Gardeners’ program, is set for 1 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Mohave County Extension Office, 101 E. Beale St.

City police have been notified, and community garden officials will be keeping an eye on the garden. Anyone who noticed anything suspicious at the garden on Saturday, Sept. 14 is asked to call the police department or Mike Roundy at 928-715-1165.

Information provided by Dig it Kingman Community Garden

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Vandals smash fruits of Kingman's community garden
Eagle Scout garden beds to be dedicated at Dig It Community Gardens
Your fallen leaves are wanted
Digging fall and cowboys at Dig It Community Gardens
Pumpkin patch kids

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News