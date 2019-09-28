Horoscopes | Sept. 29, 2019

Birthdays: Kevin Durant, 31; Roger Bart, 57; Bryant Gumbel, 71; Jerry Lee Lewis, 84.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Refuse to let anyone bring you down or ruin your day. Love, romance and nurturing meaningful relationships should be your priorities.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make an adjustment that will help you get along with someone who spends a lot of time with you. Be careful where you leave anything of value, and avoid getting into financial cahoots with people who tend to be excessive.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): If someone isn’t being reasonable, distance yourself. Take better care of yourself, the ones you love and your emotional and financial future.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t get stuck paying for someone else’s mistake. Use your ingenuity and offer suggestions, but don’t promise to do the work for someone who is lazy or taking advantage of you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Do your due diligence before you venture down a path you know little about. Spending time with someone you love is favored.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change will do wonders for your mindset. Don’t let the past hold you back.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Deal with uncertainty. A change you make should help ease stress and ensure that you find common ground so that you as well as those you are dealing with get peace of mind and a chance to flourish.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Keep personal information private. Someone from your past will cause you grief if you give him or her the benefit of the doubt.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ll make a good impression on someone who has an interest in you. If you want to spend more time with someone, say so.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take better care of your emotional and physical well-being. Make a change if it will ease stress and bring peace of mind.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Time is money, and doing things right the first time will pay off. Take an innovative approach to the way you handle your wealth, health and personal documentation.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Question anything that seems too good to be true. Take the initiative to make a difference.