Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Sept. 28
Weather  78.0° weather icon
Kingmanite Jim Hamersley is running for District 1 Supervisor

Jim Hamersley is running for District 1 Supervisor. When he was nine, he started his career as a paperboy for The Daily Miner and earned a trip to Disneyland for getting the most new subscribers. (Jim Hamersley courtesy photo)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: September 28, 2019 5:44 p.m.

KINGMAN – Jim Hamersley was one of the first paperboys for the Kingman Daily Miner. Now, he is running for District 1 Supervisor to replace Gary Watson, who is not planning on running again, and facing Tim Woods, currently the Mohave County Fairgrounds Manager and a Texas transplant.

“I was a paperboy for five years and it was a great experience,” Hamersley told The Daily Miner. “I started as a 9-year old and earned a trip to Disneyland for getting the most new subscribers.”

Hamersley finished high school in Kingman and went to college. He worked in “technology executive leadership,” he says – 23 years in the private sector in Iowa and California, and the past 10 years in the public sector.

He recently joined Mohave County’s Public Works engineering team to improve, streamline and upgrade operations.

As a supervisor, he would like to improve Mohave County’s infrastructure and water conditions. He is interested in economic growth, public safety and the improvement of county services.

“I love Mohave County, and my family has been here since the late 1950s.” Hamersley said. “I enjoyed growing up in Kingman and always wanted to give back to the community and region.”

A father of two grown children, Hamersley describes himself as family oriented. He has been married to his wife, Kim, for more than 25 years, and they have two grandchildren. His wife and daughter both work at the local hospital, and his daughter coaches girls volleyball and soccer in the Kingman Unified School District.

“I am committed to fiscal responsibility and transparency and the right-sized government being held accountable for performance and services,” Hamersley said. “I have extensive experience in developing policy, improving business processes, enhancing and solving complex business/government challenges, and I have managed annual budgets up to $400 million with profit and loss responsibility.”

