OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Sept. 28
Weather  78.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kino Avenue road closure starts Monday, continues until Oct. 17

The project to install a new water transmission main on Kino Avenue from Arizona Street to the Mohave Wash will require another closure of Kino starting Monday, Sept. 30. (City of Kingman courtesy photo)

The project to install a new water transmission main on Kino Avenue from Arizona Street to the Mohave Wash will require another closure of Kino starting Monday, Sept. 30. (City of Kingman courtesy photo)

Originally Published: September 28, 2019 5:45 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kino Avenue Waterline Project will require the closure of Kino from Kenneth through Willow roads from 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30 until Thursday, Oct. 17.

The project to install a new water transmission main on Kino Avenue from Arizona Street to the Mohave Wash began Aug. 12.

Portions of Kino Avenue have been and will be closed throughout the project, with detours in place.

This project is a continuation of the multi-phased project to improve water delivery to water storage tanks, which will in turn allow infrastructure run more efficiently.

The total cost for the project is $1.38 million.

The project is expected to last about 90 days over multiple phases for line installation and pavement patching.

The contractor, Freiday Construction, is notifying residents in the area of the work and closures.

However, no water service delays or disruptions are scheduled.

Up-to-date street closures can be found on the City of Kingman’s engineering website page of interactive Maps through Geographic Information Systems (GIS) at https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/departments/engineering/gis.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kino Avenue project to see closure between Irving, Kenneth
Kino Avenue closures start Monday
Kino Avenue closures continue Monday, Sept. 9 through Friday, Sept. 13
Kino Avenue waterline project advances to Roosevelt intersection
Kingman road closures slated

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News