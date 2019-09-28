Kino Avenue road closure starts Monday, continues until Oct. 17
KINGMAN – The Kino Avenue Waterline Project will require the closure of Kino from Kenneth through Willow roads from 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30 until Thursday, Oct. 17.
The project to install a new water transmission main on Kino Avenue from Arizona Street to the Mohave Wash began Aug. 12.
Portions of Kino Avenue have been and will be closed throughout the project, with detours in place.
This project is a continuation of the multi-phased project to improve water delivery to water storage tanks, which will in turn allow infrastructure run more efficiently.
The total cost for the project is $1.38 million.
The project is expected to last about 90 days over multiple phases for line installation and pavement patching.
The contractor, Freiday Construction, is notifying residents in the area of the work and closures.
However, no water service delays or disruptions are scheduled.
Up-to-date street closures can be found on the City of Kingman’s engineering website page of interactive Maps through Geographic Information Systems (GIS) at https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/departments/engineering/gis.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
