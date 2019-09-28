Prep Football: Vols use strong 2nd half to beat Mingus for the first time in program history

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School football team waited five long years for this day to arrive and it finally did Friday night.

The Vols had never beaten Mingus in program history, but put the four straight losses in the rearview mirror with a 42-27 win over the Marauders.

“Every single year we play them they always find a way to punch us in the mouth and keep us down,” said Lee Williams senior Donnie Simms. “So it feels really good to finally say, ‘we won this one.’”

Photo Gallery Football: Lee Williams vs. Mingus - Sept. 27, 2019 The Lee Williams High School football team picked up its first region win of 2019 Friday night with a 42-27 victory over Mingus. Photos by Beau Bearden.

Simms and Wesley Boyd played a big role in the victory as the pair combined for more than 200 yards rushing and three fourth-quarter touchdowns that clinched the victory.

And all three scores were on plays of 40-plus yards, highlighted by Boyd’s 66-yard scamper on the first play of the fourth quarter that gave the Vols a 28-7 lead.

“We faked the toss on the outside and I just snuck under there,” Boyd said. “The line did a great job blocking everyone and there was a clean hole and green grass in front of me.”

That was just the start of more as Lee Williams’ offensive line allowed Simms to pull away for a 50-yard touchdown run and then Boyd put the game on ice with a 43-yard run for a 42-21 advantage with 3:26 to play.

“We just stuck to our game plan,” said Vols head coach Patrick O’Boyle. “We told our offensive linemen to stay on their blocks – ‘we’re about to spring one.’ In the first half, we were just falling off a little bit. They trusted the system, they trusted each other and we saw some big runs. Our receivers did a really nice job blocking downfield along with the running backs running hard. It was a lot better effort from us playing completely as a team this week.”

Lee Williams not only had a great outing from its running game, but also utilized its quarterbacks to perfection.

Vols sophomore Devean Santos started under center, but backup Levi Beckham made his presence known with two short touchdowns. Meanwhile, Santos found success through the air with a 10-yard touchdown strike to Simms in the second quarter.

“It’s nice that we have two guys that we can depend on (at quarterback),” O’Boyle said. “Levi did a good job coming in situationally when he had to, and Devean did a nice job managing the game like we need our quarterbacks to do. So it’s a testament to both of those guys for being team-first guys and feeding off each other. And again, I can’t credit our offensive line enough – just staying the course and being consistent up front.”

Lee Williams (3-2, 1-1 4A Grand Canyon) is idle this week before returning to action Friday, Oct. 11 when Flagstaff (2-3, 0-2) comes to town for a 7 p.m. contest.

“Obviously it’s nice to beat a team that you’ve never beaten before, but we’re going to feel good about it and then focus our attention on Flagstaff,” O’Boyle said. “They’re a very good football team. We have to be disciplined and play another complete game to have a chance to be successful in that one.”