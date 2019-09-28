Rants & Raves | Sept. 29, 2019

“Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.”

Kavanaugh story is what happens when objectivity doesn’t matter – C’mon Democrats, let Trump be the one fabricating the “facts.” You’re amateurs when it comes to making things up.

Giffords report: Gun violence in Arizona costs billions – Many people will not understand the true cost of gun violence until it affects them. Andy Biggs and the GOP are using the safety of our children and loved ones as a political pawn; they are protecting their own ambitions.

Ducey won’t change state laws to protect LGBTQ – It should be the governor’s job to see to it that all Arizonans are protected under the law, but he caves to the homophobic right-wing haters once again. No surprise. Dragging Arizona backwards seems to be the GOP goal.

Gun store offers Beto special – This is a spiteful stunt, placing more weapons designed for war out there. It’s our kids and families who will pay the price. If you need an AR-15 to protect yourself or hunt, you ain’t much! Not smart, either.

Students demand climate action for greener tomorrow – Letting students out to march for the climate change hoax is indoctrinating young minds. Grijalva says all life must be protected. Then let students out to march against killing the unborn.

Giffords report: Gun violence in Arizona costs billions – Whose money is in Andy Bigg’s pockets? And the GOP’s campaign treasury? They are bought and paid for by the gun lobby. And they are selling out your families. Selling our families out for power and big dollars!

Democratic Iowa Steak Fry – The left pushes for less red meat, fewer cows, stating on steak packages the harm to our atmosphere. Yesterday, 10,200 steaks were grilled at the caucus, filling the air with smoke after bigwigs “jetted” into town. Idiotic hypocrisy anyone?

Michael Reagan column: Leaving California to the homeless – So tired of your rants, Reagan. Take the silver spoon out of your mouth and man up.

Girl Scout Troop 2074 participated in the 2019 Day of Caring. They spent over an hour behind White Cliffs Senior Living Center cleaning up trash and helping to beautify Kingman.

First lady has done a lot with the place – Yup. With our money!

Kavanaugh story: When objectivity doesn’t matter – Nailed it. This is about Kavanaugh’s pro-life beliefs. They’ll do anything to keep slaughtering the unborn. The New York Times , during WW II, found it hard to report on the deaths of millions of Jews in Nazi death camps, also.

Democrats intensify whistleblower/Ukraine complaint – No evidence of Biden’s wrongdoings? You missed VP Biden bragging disgracefully about threatening to withhold money from Ukraine if they didn’t get rid of a prosecutor who could reveal Hunter Biden’s illegally begotten $50,000 a month Ukraine job. Also illegal Russian money.

Sheriff Joe running again at 84 – Only in Arizona could some people glorify a man who wantonly broke the laws of our land, defied court orders, and violated human rights as blatantly as Joe Arpaio. Receiving a pardon from our law-breaker-in chief doesn’t ratify his crimes.

John Micek column: There is always hope – This tragic story is made more tragic by the fact that people actually goaded this victim into taking her life. Bullying seems to have taken hold of our nation, and it trickles down from THE TOP, to be sure!

Audit shows trauma for migrant children in custody worsening – If you can read this story and be OK with this policy, you are a sad individual indeed. And I don’t know if anyone can teach you how to be a decent human being. This policy is hatred personified!

Deal requires four Arizona “Patriots” to stay away from churches assisting migrants – Let’s be clear. These people are not patriots. They are cowardly bullies who are using the excuse of patriotism to cover their desire to hate and bully not only migrants, but those who have what they don’t have – human hearts!

Kelly in Kingman – Mark Kelly’s meet and greet in Kingman (this month) shows he’s ready to defend Arizona, unlike his challenger (the current Trump troll). Kelly will defend Social Security/Medicare, lower medical/drug prices, is a life-time gun owner ready for realistic gun reform and has “the right stuff” to replace another true hero John McCain.

Sheriff Joe running again at 84 – Former Sheriff Joe , you were pardoned for not following the laws you disagreed with. A sheriff that enforces law as “I see fit” is called a dictator.

Dems call for Whistleblower info – It’s great! Democrats going down quicker than I thought. Did you hear Biden brag about withholding funds from Ukraine unless prosecutor there was fired. Reason? Hunter Biden, whose Ukraine $150,000 a month job Joe got him was in trouble.