Dear Abby | Student’s fear of the future makes every day a struggle

By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: September 29, 2019 3:03 p.m.

Dear Abby: I’m frightened that I will become homeless and won’t be able to pay my bills. I’m afraid of getting older and ending up a homeless woman, freezing to death on the streets. I worry that the college degree I’m working toward will be useless.

I see the challenges older people go through: house bills, medical bills, student loans, car bills, trying to save for retirement. Sometimes the future seems bleak. While other people see possibilities and adventure, all I can see is a homeless death on the streets.

I struggle every day to find a reason to get up.

When you’re a single gal alone in this world, the melancholy begins to seep in. I ask myself, is this life worth it? What is the point of getting up day after day knowing that when I graduate from college there’s nothing ahead of me but a life of constant bills and misery? – Everyday Struggle

Dear Everyday Struggle: One of the benefits of being in school is you have access to the student health center. I URGE you to go there and talk to a counselor who can help you cope with your fears before they become a self-fulfilling prophecy.

We all have moments of doubt about what’s to come, but when fear about the future destroys the present, it’s time to seek professional help and an attitude adjustment. Please do it, because if you do, I’m confident you will feel better.

Dear Abby: Twenty years ago, I inherited eight place settings of china that belonged to my great-grandmother. I had no place to display it, so I carefully wrapped each piece in newspaper and put them inside a hard-sided plastic tote.

When we started unpacking, we found many of the pieces had become stained from the ink in the newspaper.

Abby, my mother and I are heartbroken. My great-grandmother collected each piece of this set with Green Stamps during World War II, and I hate that it’s now damaged. Do you know of a way I can safely get this staining out of the china? – Heartbroken in Minnesota

Dear Heartbroken: I researched your question at HowToCleanStuff.net and found several suggestions for removing newsprint stains from dishes. One involves using a pencil eraser; another, a cotton ball soaked in rubbing alcohol. However, if you can also call the nearest art museum and speak with someone in their restoration department. I wish you and your mother good luck.

