Horoscopes | Sept. 30, 2019

Birthdays: Lacey Chabert, 37; Marion Cotillard, 44; Jenna Elfman, 48; Fran Drescher, 62.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Stop procrastinating and initiate the changes you want to make. Look for an opening that excites and challenges you mentally or physically.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Keep moving forward. Listen to the voice of experience and rely on past mistakes when it’s time to confront a decision.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Get along with your peers, but put your responsibilities first. A problematic partnership should be re-evaluated.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Let others do as they please, and enjoy whatever brings you the most satisfaction. A creative quest or new adventure will change your life.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Stop procrastinating and start doing. Surround yourself with youthful, fresh minds eager to learn and to be a part of something exciting.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Put your heart and soul into being successful at whatever you decide to do. Refuse to let anyone distract you or lead you astray.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t fight the inevitable; embrace whatever comes your way and make the most with what you’ve got to work with. Personal improvement is favored and will lift your spirits.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Impulsive decisions should be avoided. Past experience should be your guide to what will work best for you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Someone will try to take advantage of your generosity and easygoing attitude. Be open regarding your feelings.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You need a change. How you approach life will make a difference in the way others treat you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Focus on being and doing your best. Look for a way to improve your current financial, legal or health situation.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A last-minute change will encourage others to pitch in and help you reach your goal. If someone suggests something excessive, be quick to discourage such behavior.