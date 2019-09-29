Kingman Photo | All Starz shine bright at Gymcats Invite
Originally Published: September 29, 2019 4:58 p.m.
The All Starz gymnastics team won big September 22 in Las Vegas at the Gymcats Invitational. Above from top is the gold team, silver team and bronze team. The All Starz Xcel gold and silver squads took first place Team, while the All Starz Xcel Bronze team finished in second. There were seven teams at the invite.
