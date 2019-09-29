Licenses and Permits | Sept. 30, 2019

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Sept. 20:

Sandcastle Pools: 4196 E. Jordan Drive, Lake Havasu City; swimming pool.

GHS Electric: Mohave Valley; 200 amp panel replacement.

Multer Electric: 1570 E. Northern Ave., Kingman; install electrical outlets.

Serafin Arizmendi: 2885 E. Lass Ave., Kingman; 100 amp panel replacement.

Truelove Plumbing: 2475 E. John L Ave., Kingman; new gas line.

Truelove Plumbing: Kingman; 10 gallon water heater replacement.

Debra Van Dyk: 2161 E. Perlite Lane, Lake Havasu City; new gas line.

Barkhurst Electric: 4240 N. Bond St., Kingman; electric upgrade to 200 amp.

Jim Baldwin Roofing: 1630 E. Cottonwood Lane, Mohave Valley; reroof single-family residence.

Billy Kearbey: 3221 E. Calle Castano, Kingman; demolition.

Walker Service Electric: 766 S. Hope Road, Golden Valley; 200 amp panel replacement.

Walker Service Electric: 2880 E. Potter Ave., Kingman; 200 amp service replacement.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Sept. 26:

Truelove Plumbing: 300 W. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; annual maintenance; $181.

Barkhurst Electric: 2561 Airway Ave., Kingman; electric; $83.

TR Orr: 3601 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; remodel; $14,722.

Evelyn Colbaugh: 3225 N. Central St., Kingman; addition; $160.

Barkhurst Electric: 1906 Arlington St., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

P&M Electric: 1003 Cerbat Ave., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

J&J Plumbing: 3211 N. Harvard Ave., Kingman; gas; zero dollars.

Angle Homes: 5288 Roadrunner Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,211.

K Squared: 2502 Chambers Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,151.

Executive Development: 1736 Robinson Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,300.

Executive Development: 1732 Robinson Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $5,080.

Executive Development: 1728 Robinson Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,300.

Cantrell Development: 2467 Santa Monica Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $5,017.

Angle Homes: 3317 Roma Road, Kingman; new SFR; $4,396.

GV Lawson Construction: 3410 N. Apache St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,144.

K Squared: 2639 Wickieup Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,773.

Angle Homes: 3422 Amanda Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $5,137.

Prince Pools: 2072 John Wayne Drive, Kingman; pool; $645.

K Kittle: 3998 Heather Ave., Kingman; remodel; $728.

Inspector: 735 Ridgecrest Drive, Kingman; remodel; $728.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Sept. 26:

Str8 Beast Garage: 1976 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; auto body and repair shop.

Lily’s Lasers: 3580 North Bond St., Kingman; arts and crafts.

Cost Cutters Kingman; 1949 Beverly Ave., Ste. 3, Kingman; beauty shop.

Maria Boody Agency: 1711 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. C, Kingman; insurance.

Sunshine Cleaning: 2828 Georgia Ave., Kingman; janitorial.

Reiki Soul Good: 915 Airway Ave., Ste. D, Kingman; beauty shop.

Kingman Energy Corporation: 3850 Sunshine Drive, Kingman; solar systems.

Woody’s: 3260 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; convenience store.

Woody’s: 3401 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; convenience store.

Caring Hearts Home Services: 725 Ericson Drive, Kingman; house cleaning.

Route 66 Yacht Club: 250 Greenway Drive, Kingman; retail trade.

Times Up Recovery: 3023 Armour Ave., Kingman; repossession services.

4-Brothers Home Repairs: 1340 McVicar Ave., Kingman; handyman home and garden.

The Bearded Baker: 530 S. Santa Cruz, Golden Valley; baked goods.