Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Sept. 29
Mid-October busy for local Republicans

Daniel McCarthy, right, a businessman who will challenge U.S. Sen. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) in the Republican primary, is shown speaking at the 2016 FreedomFest at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: September 29, 2019 4:17 p.m.

KINGMAN – Recreational marijuana and the impeachment turmoil in the U.S. House will be the subject of discussions at local Republican meetings in mid-October.

Local residents will also have their first opportunity to meet Daniel McCarthy, the challenger to Sen. Martha McSally in Republican primary.

Kingman Republican Women will meet with Christian conservative political activist Andrea Kadar, who will speak against recreational marijuana at noon, Tuesday, Oct. 8 at Dambar & Steak House, 1960 E. Andy Devine Ave.

Kadar is a precinct committeewoman in Yavapai County and was a delegate from congressional District 1 to the Republican National Convention in 2016. She is one of two delegates from Arizona to serve on the Republican National Platform Committee.

She is a former board member, and former awareness committee member, of the Northern Arizona Coalition Against Human Trafficking. She is also a trained presenter against recreational marijuana legalization, and against the abuse of opioids, heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and synthetic drugs.

U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Prescott) and State Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) will deliver updates at the Mohave Republican Forum, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, Golden Corral, 3580 Stockton Hill Road.

Gosar and Cobb will discuss the ongoing controversy in the U.S. House, and address the question of “what is actually being accomplished with the ongoing attacks on President Trump.”

On Monday, Oct. 14, the Conservative Republican Club of Kingman will welcome the challenger to Martha McSally, Daniel McCarthy, who will be making his Mohave County in-person debut. This event is scheduled for noon at the Dambar & Steak House, 1960 E. Andy Devine Ave.

McCarthy is a Glendale businessman and first-time candidate for an important public office. He founded a cosmetics company and real-estate brokerage firm with his wife.

McCarthy has said he is running because he doesn’t think McSally will win against Democratic challenger Mark Kelly. He criticizes her positions and actions regarding the budget deficit and drugs crossing the Mexican border.

