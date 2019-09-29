OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Sept. 29
Weather  57.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rants & Raves | Sept. 30, 2019

Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arapaio has announced he will once again seek the seat that he lost several years ago. (Photo by Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services)

Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arapaio has announced he will once again seek the seat that he lost several years ago. (Photo by Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services)

Originally Published: September 29, 2019 3:24 p.m.

“Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.”

Democrats intensify whistleblower complaint – Like the Mueller report, it’s Biden who needs investigating for getting his son Hunter, who had no “oil” experience, a high-paying job in Ukraine, then threatening to withhold funds as vice-president if Hunter, a cocaine addict, was investigated.

More Dems Lining Up For Impeachment of Trump – Impeachment for what? Lowest unemployment in years, factories coming back to America, closing our Obama wide-open borders so we can actually be a nation again? Getting dozens out of foreign prisons? We’re now respected worldwide. U.N. Speech – a homerun!

Feral cats in the Butler area are out of control People claim that their outside cat is fixed IF so how are all the kittens appearing? IF any cat enters private property you can trap them FERAL or not FERAL.

Pelosi orders impeachment probe – She was an embarrassment and put the final nail into the huge 2020 win Trump will receive. Trying to hit a balance between the crazies on the left and moderates, she’s already forgotten the disastrous Mueller fiasco. Biden needs investigating.

Sheriff Joe running again at 84 – Former Sheriff Joe, you were pardoned for not following the laws you disagreed with. A sheriff that enforces law as “I see fit” is called a dictator.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Rants & Raves | Sept. 29, 2019
Rants and Raves | Sept. 12, 2019
Rants and Raves | September 16, 2019
Pelosi orders impeachment probe: ‘No one is above the law’
Rants and Raves | April 24, 2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News