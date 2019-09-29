Rants & Raves | Sept. 30, 2019

“Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.”

Democrats intensify whistleblower complaint – Like the Mueller report, it’s Biden who needs investigating for getting his son Hunter, who had no “oil” experience, a high-paying job in Ukraine, then threatening to withhold funds as vice-president if Hunter, a cocaine addict, was investigated.

More Dems Lining Up For Impeachment of Trump – Impeachment for what? Lowest unemployment in years, factories coming back to America, closing our Obama wide-open borders so we can actually be a nation again? Getting dozens out of foreign prisons? We’re now respected worldwide. U.N. Speech – a homerun!

Feral cats in the Butler area are out of control People claim that their outside cat is fixed IF so how are all the kittens appearing? IF any cat enters private property you can trap them FERAL or not FERAL.

Pelosi orders impeachment probe – She was an embarrassment and put the final nail into the huge 2020 win Trump will receive. Trying to hit a balance between the crazies on the left and moderates, she’s already forgotten the disastrous Mueller fiasco. Biden needs investigating.

Sheriff Joe running again at 84 – Former Sheriff Joe, you were pardoned for not following the laws you disagreed with. A sheriff that enforces law as “I see fit” is called a dictator.