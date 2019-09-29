State grant will help pay to reconstruct 3 roads at Kingman Industrial Park

Improvements to the Kingman Airport and Industrial Park continue, with the newest development being reconstruction of three roads at the park courtesy of an Arizona Commerce Authority Economic Strength Projects grant of $275,000.

E. Government Way, .35 miles; Port Way, .23 miles; and a .35 mile stretch of E. Transport Drive will all receive much-needed attention thanks to the grant. Those roads are in the vicinity of True Value Distribution, Lander Industries, Brackett Aircraft Co., Honeywell Aerospace and a few other businesses.

Economic Development Manager Bennett Bratley said those roads are in a state of “complete failure or near failure.” Those roads have gone about 40 years without improvements due to not being within the county road system.

But having roads in a state of disrepair was not enough to receive the grant. The City of Kingman had to show that mitigation of the problem would lead to job retention and creation, and would foster capital investment.

The City relayed to the ACA that 36,000 vehicles travel roadways at the Industrial Park each day. Also, unmaintained roads could be a deterrent to businesses thinking of coming to Kingman. Reconstruction of the roads, particularly Port Way, will also enable the City to utilize a parcel of land it owns at the park.

Bratley said the plan is to demolish the structure on the property before selling the site, which could then be marketed to businesses in the future. The capital investment was estimated at $2,5 million, in addition to 33 new full-time jobs.

“We believe we have a great park, a lot of opportunity out there, a lot of employment,” Bratley said. “It was just conveying that to the entity offering the grant opportunity, so we did our best to do that.”

The City also had to show the road improvements would lead to a significant contribution to the regional economy with a focus on base industry. Base industries comprise about 90% of the business at the site.

“You couldn’t get this grant for a retail project,” Bratley explained. “A base industry is an industry that is similar to manufacturing, distribution, those types of business. Those are businesses bringing new dollars into the community versus retail just circulating our existing dollars around the community.”

Eight communities applied for the award and four received funding out of the approximately $1.5 million available. Kingman was awarded 100% of the funds it requested – $275,000.

The City was also able to show that businesses in the area of the roads were willing to contribute about $10,500 of private funding. “When you have these public-private partnerships coming in on a grant, you as the person (reviewing) the grant is going to say: ‘Look, there’s a lot of people with a vested interested in this grant,’” Bratley said. “It’s just going to make our proposal look better, which it did.”

However, the City will need to match the grant in the amount of around $30,000. All in all, that’s about $305,000 that will go into the roads. The City will also need to foot the bill for the project’s engineering costs, which Bratley estimated at around $30,000.

Bratley said the businesses in the area of the three roads are excited they will be fixed, with some shocked the project is finally coming to fruition. But why should the greater Kingman and Mohave County communities care?

“We have businesses that are located around these areas and are affected by these roads, and that affects how many people they hire, whether they’re going to grow more, whether they want to continue to do business here or go somewhere else,” Bratley said. “If we lose a business tomorrow because we didn’t do what’s necessary to either keep those businesses or help them grow, that’s going to affect our economy everywhere.”

Being a state grant, Bratley said, the state of Arizona also has interest in the improvements.

“We are the largest industrial park outside of Maricopa County, and so with that, it’s another section of the state that they can rely on for growth,” Bratley said.

Simply put, the project will give the park a facelift that will not only help businesses in the area, but will also help with marketability to new businesses.

Lastly, the City had to show that should it receive the grant, the roads would not return to a state of disrepair in the future. Bratley said once the roads are reconstructed to Mohave County standards, they will be adopted into the county road system.

“That’s important because if we didn’t have that component, we wouldn’t have qualified,” Bratley said. “They don’t want to give us money to build something if it’s going to fall apart 40 years from now with no mechanism to fix it.”

The City has 18 months to complete the reconstruction. Work will commence upon completion of the engineering component of the project in around five months.